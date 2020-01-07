Volume 44-3 Jan/Feb 2020

Table of Contents

The beginning of a new year is a time to reflect on the past. In this issue, we’re looking back at important changes to the law over the last 20 years. We also report on the state of the law in rural communities.

Feature Articles: 20/20 Looking Back

CONSUMER | Canada’s Law on Consumer Product Safety

Judy Feng

Introduced in 2010, the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act regulates consumer products that pose or might pose a danger to human health and safety.

CRIMINAL | The Right to be Tried Without Undue Delay

Charles Davison

The Jordan decision introduced deadlines on the right to be tried without undue delay and continues to impact the criminal justice system as a whole.

ENVIRONMENT | The Crown’s Duty to Consult

Jeff Surtees

The Haida Nation decision provided a framework for consultation where claims for Aboriginal rights and title had been made but not yet decided.

FAMILY | DBS v SRG: Retroactive child support claims

John-Paul Boyd

In DBS v SRG, the Supreme Court of Canada developed a single analysis for retroactive child support claims.

HUMAN RIGHTS | Access to Justice Given a Boost by Downtown Eastside Sex Workers Case

Linda McKay-Panos

The Supreme Court of Canada adapted the rule on public interest standing, resulting in potential for better access to justice.

NOT-FOR-PROFIT | The Unchanging Meaning of ‘Charity’

Peter Broder

A noticeable non-development has been the unchanging meaning of ‘charity’ despite significant advances in society.

YOUTH | Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice System

Jessica Steingard

In 2003, Canada revamped its youth justice system with the introduction of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Special Report: Rural Law

Promoting the Practice of Law in Rural, Regional & Remote Communities

Tonya Lambert

There is an access to justice crisis developing in rural, remote and regional communities across the country.

Crime in Rural Alberta

Dave Pettitt and Jessica Steingard

Rural crime is a problem in Alberta. How can we prevent and respond to it? And what does the law say about trespassers?