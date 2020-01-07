Table of Contents
The beginning of a new year is a time to reflect on the past. In this issue, we’re looking back at important changes to the law over the last 20 years. We also report on the state of the law in rural communities.
Feature Articles: 20/20 Looking Back
CONSUMER | Canada’s Law on Consumer Product Safety
Judy Feng
Introduced in 2010, the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act regulates consumer products that pose or might pose a danger to human health and safety.
CRIMINAL | The Right to be Tried Without Undue Delay
Charles Davison
The Jordan decision introduced deadlines on the right to be tried without undue delay and continues to impact the criminal justice system as a whole.
ENVIRONMENT | The Crown’s Duty to Consult
Jeff Surtees
The Haida Nation decision provided a framework for consultation where claims for Aboriginal rights and title had been made but not yet decided.
FAMILY | DBS v SRG: Retroactive child support claims
John-Paul Boyd
In DBS v SRG, the Supreme Court of Canada developed a single analysis for retroactive child support claims.
HUMAN RIGHTS | Access to Justice Given a Boost by Downtown Eastside Sex Workers Case
Linda McKay-Panos
The Supreme Court of Canada adapted the rule on public interest standing, resulting in potential for better access to justice.
NOT-FOR-PROFIT | The Unchanging Meaning of ‘Charity’
Peter Broder
A noticeable non-development has been the unchanging meaning of ‘charity’ despite significant advances in society.
YOUTH | Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice System
Jessica Steingard
In 2003, Canada revamped its youth justice system with the introduction of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Special Report: Rural Law
Promoting the Practice of Law in Rural, Regional & Remote Communities
Tonya Lambert
There is an access to justice crisis developing in rural, remote and regional communities across the country.
Crime in Rural Alberta
Dave Pettitt and Jessica Steingard
Rural crime is a problem in Alberta. How can we prevent and respond to it? And what does the law say about trespassers?
Departments
BenchPress
Jessica Steingard
New at CPLEA
Lesley Conley
Viewpoint
Peter Bowal
The Supreme Court of Canada Changes Its Mind
Columns
Employment Law
Peter Bowal
Opening the Legal Profession: The Andrews case
Famous Cases
Peter Bowal
Provinces Leaving Canada Part I: The Quebec Secession case
Law and Literature
Rob Normey
Gold Dust Nations: The Ayn Rand effect