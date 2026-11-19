Financial disclosure is crucial to resolving certain family law issues. Sharing it promptly saves both sides time and money.

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EDITOR’S NOTE This article was first published in LawNow in 2015. It was reviewed and updated by the author in 2026.

Navigating the family law system without a lawyer can feel overwhelming, but many people find their way with success. One of the biggest stumbling blocks for self-represented people is a resistance to provide the necessary financial information.

To properly resolve issues of child support, spousal support, or family property, the parties (people in the dispute) need accurate information about each other’s finances. This includes their incomes, assets, and liabilities (debts). Generally, more information is better. This way, everyone, including the court, can feel confident that the outcome is fair. Unless there is a good reason to withhold the information, it’s best to simply share it. Failing to provide financial disclosure wastes time and money for everyone. It’s nearly impossible to even start talking about how to resolve financial matters until both parties have shared the appropriate information.

Relevant and Material

The general rule of disclosure is: each party must provide any information that is “relevant and material”. Put into plain language, Alberta Rule of Court 5.2 defines “relevant and material” information as anything that may:

help the court decide an issue in the case, or

lead to evidence that could help the court decide an issue in the case.

A non-lawyer may find it difficult to know what falls into this category. Also, when relationships break down, emotions can cloud a party’s sense of what is reasonable. The requesting party must avoid seeking information for curiosity’s sake or to be malicious. The providing party must avoid keeping finances private without good reason or to be difficult.

What is relevant and material will depend on each case. Information about income is always relevant for support and information about the value of assets and debts is always relevant for property division. Other kinds of information may not be quite so obvious. For example, health information is usually not relevant. However, if someone is claiming they cannot work due to their health, then it is. So long as the information sheds light on a point in the dispute, it is likely relevant and material.

A Duty to Disclose

Sections 21-25 of the Federal Child Support Guidelines (and similar rules in the Alberta Guidelines) require parents to provide necessary income information. Section 31 of the Family Property Act requires spouses or adult interdependent partners to disclose all of their property located in Alberta or elsewhere.

Justice Brown, formerly of the Supreme Court of Canada, wrote in Michel v. Graydon that “failure to disclose material information is the cancer of family law”. Justice Abella, formerly of the Supreme Court of Canada, noted in Rick v. Brandsema that separating couples should avoid “informational exploitation” in their negotiations. A party has a “duty to make full and honest disclosure of all relevant financial information”.

Further, Justice Moen, formerly of the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench, noted in Brown v. Silvera that parties should not have to go on a “scavenger hunt” for family assets. Justice Yungwirth of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench wrote in Roseberry v. Roseberry, that it is not reasonable for the person receiving support to pay for lawyers and experts to undertake a discovery process in order to obtain information that is in the possession or control of the other party. The Alberta Court of Appeal repeated this in Cunningham v. Seveny. Concealing or misrepresenting income or assets is simply not acceptable.

The risk of not fully disclosing relevant financial information is that the case may be unnecessarily drawn out, the court may overturn agreements, and significant costs can be awarded against a party.

Sharing and Obtaining Financial Information

In an ideal situation, parties willingly exchange all relevant financial information. This saves everyone time and money. It starts negotiations on a good note and allows the parties to get to the matters at hand, which are calculating support and dividing property.

Each party should file and serve a Financial Disclosure Statement. If one party is self-employed, they should also file and serve a Business Expense Disclosure Statement. When this does not happen, a party can take steps to obtain the necessary information.

To apply to the court for support or property division, the person applying (called the applicant) must provide their financial disclosure as one of the Family Pre-Court Mandatory Requirements. A justice can waive this requirement, but only in rare situations.

A. Court of King’s Bench Notice to Disclose – Desk Application

In the Court of King’s Bench, one party can serve the other with a “Notice to Disclose” to formally request certain financial information. The responding party must provide a complete Financial Disclosure Statement within 1 month of receiving the Notice.

If the responding party cannot collect all the information within 1 month, they can ask the requesting party for more time. The requesting party should agree if the request is reasonable, but may reject it if it is not reasonable. The responding party can also file a Response to Request for Disclosure with the court. This form sets out why they need more time and when they will provide the information.

If the requesting party does not receive a Response by the deadline, they can submit a Request for Disclosure Order. This is a court application through a “desk process”, which means the justice reviews the written request without a court appearance. The justice can order the responding party to provide the information and may order costs against that party.

If the responding party still does not provide the information, the requesting party may then request a Mandatory Intake Triage (MIT) Conference as part of the Family Focused Protocol. A lack of disclosure may be a good reason for a judge to waive the pre-court requirement for the parties to participate in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The assigned MIT Justice may make further orders for disclosure, order costs against the non-disclosing party, prevent the non-disclosing party from making their own court application, or make other orders about process. If one party makes an interim application, or if the matter goes to trial, the justice can draw an adverse inference against the party and impute (estimate) their income. In other words, the court can assume that the party has something to hide and hold it against them.

B. Court of Justice – Request for Financial Information

In the Alberta Court of Justice, one party can make a “Request for Financial Information” to formally request certain financial information. The responding party must provide the information within 1 month of receiving the Request. If the responding party cannot collect all the information within 1 month, they can ask the requesting party for more time. The requesting party should agree if the request is reasonable.

If the information is not provided, the requesting party may then choose to file a Claim and attend Family Docket Court. The Justice may make an order for disclosure, order costs against the non-disclosing party, or make other procedural orders. Just like in the Court of King’s Bench, if one party makes an interim application, or if the matter goes to trial, the justice can draw an adverse inference against the party and impute their income.

C. Questioning

Alberta Rules of Court 5.17-5.33 and 12.39-12.40 deal with “Questioning”. One party can question the other either in writing (through a Notice to Reply to Written Interrogatories) or orally. The other party gives their responses to Questioning under oath. The Questioning party can ask for Undertakings, which are promises to provide further documents. When the information provided voluntarily or in a Financial Disclosure Statement is not enough to fully address the issue, Questioning may be necessary.

If a party refuses to answer relevant questions or provide relevant documents, a justice may order a response, order costs, and/or make an adverse inference about the failure to provide the information.

Sharing Financial Information Benefits Both Parties

Exchanging financial information is necessary to resolve financial disputes. A party has a duty to provide all relevant information. Therefore, in most cases, both parties make the best use of their time and money when they voluntarily exchange relevant and material information.

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