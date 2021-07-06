Know Your Rights: A project of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind

Providing resources about discrimination for partially-sighted, blind and Deafblind individuals in Ontario, the project is now growing nationally.

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (“CNIB”) is a national non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind. Founded in 1918, the CNIB delivers innovative programs and robust advocacy. It empowers people impacted by blindness to challenge barriers and live the life they choose.

The “Know Your Rights” Project

CNIB staff and volunteers work with partially-sighted, blind and Deafblind individuals in Ontario. They observed that their clients face barriers when attempting to access justice. This led CNIB to develop the Know Your Rights project. The objective of the project is to create and publish accessible legal resources that help CNIB’s clients:

understand their legal rights,

navigate the legal system, and

challenge discrimination through self-advocacy.

In 2018, the Law Foundation of Ontario granted funding to the CNIB to start the Know Your Rights project. The CNIB convened focus groups across Ontario with partially-sighted, blind and Deafblind individuals. The focus groups identified patterns of discrimination in the following contexts:

Education Employment Housing Healthcare Transportation Built Environment Government and Consumer Services

“Know Your Rights” Resources

Legal Information Handbooks

CNIB created a legal information handbook for each category, as well as one on the topic of Self-Advocacy and Essential Legal Information. The handbooks are available in English and French, and in a range of accessible formats.

The Ontario legal information handbooks are available for reference and download on the Know Your Rights website.

Public Education Videos

The Know Your Rights team produced a four-part educational video series. Each video re-enacts a true incident of discrimination and shows how a person can self-advocate to challenge the discrimination.

The Ontario public education videos are available to view on the Know Your Rights website.

Legal Information Training

The Know Your Rights team also created and delivered a legal information training program to CNIB staff and volunteers across Ontario. This training identified the legal issues behind many “real-life” scenarios that CNIB clients’ encounter. The training also equipped CNIB staff and volunteers with knowledge on how to provide their clients with legal information and connect them with legal services.

Continuing Professional Development for Ontario Legal Professionals

In September 2019, the Know Your Rights Project partnered with ARCH Disability Law Centre. The partnership created and delivered Professional Development workshops to lawyers and paralegals in Ontario.

Each workshop focused on the obligations and duties of lawyers and paralegals under the Rules of Professional Conduct and Ontario’s Human Rights Code for serving partially-sighted, blind and Deafblind persons.

Know Your Rights Podcast

The CNIB is also developing a nine-part podcast series hosted by Jacob Charendoff, an entrepreneur and an advocate for the partially-sighted and blind.

In each episode, Jacob speaks with people who have encountered discrimination due to their sight loss. The podcast highlights the abilities of partially-sighted, blind and Deafblind Ontarians. It also provides information about legal rights and resources available to them in Ontario.

The Law Society of Ontario has accredited each podcast episode for 30 minutes of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Professionalism content. The Know Your Rights Podcast is available on the Know Your Rights website, as well as iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, Soundcloud and YouTube.

Feedback on the “Know Your Rights” Project

The Know Your Rights team received positive and constructive feedback from participants of the trainings and from individuals who used the Know Your Rights resources.

Several CNIB staff members specifically recommended delivering the Know Your Rights project nationally.

National “Know Your Rights” Projects

Current Projects

The CNIB is now working to implement the Know Your Rights project in each of Canada’s provinces and territories.

Currently, the CNIB has been granted funding from the following Law Foundations to deliver the Know Your Rights project in their respective provinces:

The Manitoba Law Foundation The Law Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador The Law Foundation of Prince Edward Island The New Brunswick Law Foundation The Chambre des notaires du Québec The Law Foundation of Saskatchewan

The Law Foundation of Ontario also awarded the CNIB an "Access to Justice" grant, which is helping to deliver the project in Atlantic Canada.

Teams in each of the six provinces facilitated focus groups and are currently drafting legal information handbooks specific to each province.

Future Projects

The CNIB has applied for funding to deliver the Know Your Rights project in Nova Scotia. The CNIB will apply for funding in 2022 to deliver the project in Alberta, and in 2023 to deliver it in British Columbia and the Yukon. Thereafter, the CNIB will look to bring the program to the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

How to Get in Touch

For more information about the CNIB’s Know Your Rights Project, visit the Know Your Rights website.

