In this issue of LawNow we are highlighting a few updated resources and two upcoming workshops.
Updated Resources
The following CPLEA resources have been updated. They are available for download from our website or for order (for free!) from our store.
|Domestic Violence: Toolkit for Landlords
A toolkit providing landlords with basic information for dealing with domestic violence.
|Legal Information vs. Legal Advice: What is the difference? – TIPSHEET
This tipsheet explains some of the main differences between legal information and legal advice.
|Is it Reliable: Seven Clues to Good Legal Information – TIPSHEET
This tipsheet gives an outline of how to tell if the information you are getting is good. Is it up-to-date, from a reliable source and applicable to the province in which you reside?
|7 Steps to Solving a Legal Problem – TIPSHEET
There are laws to protect us from being treated unfairly. It’s often hard to know who is right, where to start, or what to do if the problem isn’t easily solved. This information guide identifies seven steps to help sort out any legal problem and provides tricks you can use to solve problems quickly and efficiently.
For a listing of all CPLEA publications, see: www.cplea.ca/publications
Upcoming Workshops
Every year CPLEA leads workshops for front-line service providers, teachers, librarians and other information service providers. Building on our past successes, CPLEA is pleased to offer several new workshops for Winter/Spring 2020. Upcoming workshops include:
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (rescheduled to February 5, 2020)
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB T5K 2J1)
Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are your clients going through separations or divorces? On January 1, 2020, Alberta’s Matrimonial Property Act became the Family Property Act. Under the Family Property Act, the rules for dividing property when a marriage breaks down have been extended to the breakdown of an adult interdependent relationship.
Workshop registration includes continental breakfast, coffee and tea. Register online at Eventbrite by January 13, 2020.
Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5K 2J1)
Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are you unsure of what you can and cannot say about the law to a client? Only certain people are authorized to give legal advice while many other people can provide legal information. It is important to recognize when a client is dealing with a potential legal issue so that they can get the resources and help that they need.
Workshop registration includes refreshments. Register online at Eventbrite by February 10, 2020.