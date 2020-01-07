In this issue of LawNow we are highlighting a few updated resources and two upcoming workshops.

Upcoming Workshops

Every year CPLEA leads workshops for front-line service providers, teachers, librarians and other information service providers. Building on our past successes, CPLEA is pleased to offer several new workshops for Winter/Spring 2020. Upcoming workshops include:

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (rescheduled to February 5, 2020)

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB T5K 2J1)

Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are your clients going through separations or divorces? On January 1, 2020, Alberta’s Matrimonial Property Act became the Family Property Act. Under the Family Property Act, the rules for dividing property when a marriage breaks down have been extended to the breakdown of an adult interdependent relationship. Workshop registration includes continental breakfast, coffee and tea. Register online at Eventbrite by January 13, 2020.

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5K 2J1)

Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are you unsure of what you can and cannot say about the law to a client? Only certain people are authorized to give legal advice while many other people can provide legal information. It is important to recognize when a client is dealing with a potential legal issue so that they can get the resources and help that they need. Workshop registration includes refreshments. Register online at Eventbrite by February 10, 2020.

