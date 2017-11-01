New Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 42:2

LawNow has created a Department called New Resources at CPLEA, which is now a permanent addition to each issue. Each post will highlight new materials at CPLEA. All resources are free and available for download. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications



Leaving an Abusive Relationship… If you are not a Canadian citizen. This resource has been updated to include legislative changes enacted in April of 2017. Click here to view.

Leaving an Abusive Relationship is part of CPLEA’s Families and the Law: Domestic Violence Series. Click here to view all publications in the series.