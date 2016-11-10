New Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 41:2

LawNow is pleased to announce the creation of a new Department, called New Resources at CPLEA, which will be a permanent addition to each issue. Each post will highlight new materials at CPLEA. All resources are free and available for download. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications

Renting Basics: An easy read guide to renting in Alberta



CPLEA has developed the Renting Basics Guide, a new easy read guide to renting in Alberta. You can download the guide for free at www.landlordandtenant.org/resources . Educators, settlement agencies and community organizations are welcome to order print copies of the guide while supplies last. For more information anhttp://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/RentingBasicsGuide.pdfd resources on landlord and tenant matters see: www.landlordandtenant.org

CPLEA’s Laws for Landlords and Tenants in Alberta program is generously supported by the Alberta Real Estate Foundation.

Families and the Law: Domestic Violence Series

CPLEA has written a series of 16 Tipsheets about the law and domestic violence. Topics covered include Applying for an Emergency Protection Order; Peace Bonds; Preparing for Court and much more. This collection of family law resources can be viewed and downloaded from our Willownet: Abuse and the Law in Alberta site. Go to: http://www.willownet.ca/just-the-facts/

Child Custody and Parenting Orders

Emergency Protection Orders

Exclusive Possession Orders

Financial Support Options

Gathering Evidence of Abuse

If You’re Thinking of Leaving

Leaving an Abusive Relationship… If you are not a Canadian citizen

No Contact Orders – Flowchart

Peace Bonds

Planning for an Emergency

Preparing for Court

Queen’s Bench Protection Orders

Restraining Orders

Serving Documents on an Abusive Party

Working with a Family Law Lawyer

Writing an Affidavit