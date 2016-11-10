New Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 41:2

LawNow is pleased to announce the creation of a new Department, called New Resources at CPLEA, which will be a permanent addition to each issue. Each post will highlight new materials at CPLEA. All resources are free and available for download. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications
Renting Basics: An easy read guide to renting in Alberta
CPLEA has developed the Renting Basics Guide, a new easy read guide to renting in Alberta. You can download the guide for free at www.landlordandtenant.org/resources . Educators, settlement agencies and community organizations are welcome to order print copies of the guide while supplies last. For more information anhttp://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/RentingBasicsGuide.pdfd resources on landlord and tenant matters see: www.landlordandtenant.org
CPLEA’s Laws for Landlords and Tenants in Alberta program is generously supported by the Alberta Real Estate Foundation.
Families and the Law: Domestic Violence Series
CPLEA has written a series of 16 Tipsheets about the law and domestic violence. Topics covered include Applying for an Emergency Protection Order; Peace Bonds; Preparing for Court and much more. This collection of family law resources can be viewed and downloaded from our Willownet: Abuse and the Law in Alberta site. Go to: http://www.willownet.ca/just-the-facts/
Child Custody and Parenting Orders
Emergency Protection Orders
Exclusive Possession Orders
Financial Support Options
Gathering Evidence of Abuse
If You’re Thinking of Leaving
Leaving an Abusive Relationship… If you are not a Canadian citizen
No Contact Orders – Flowchart
Peace Bonds
Planning for an Emergency
Preparing for Court
Queen’s Bench Protection Orders
Restraining Orders
Serving Documents on an Abusive Party
Working with a Family Law Lawyer
Writing an Affidavit