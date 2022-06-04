46-3 | Mar-May 2022

March: On the Farm

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Migrant Farm Workers

John Cooper

Each year, between 50K and 60K migrant farm workers come to Canada. But are their working conditions in violation of the Charter

[Employment | Human Rights | Immigration]

Canada Follows Other Countries and Bans Conversion Therapy

Myrna El Fakhry Tuttle

After two failed attempts, Canada passed legislation on December 8, 2021, banning conversion therapy and safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ2 individuals.

[Criminal | Human Rights | Youth & the Law]

What happens when farmers divorce?

Ken Proudman

The inter-generational nature of farms, and the need to keep enough farmland to make the farm viable, pose several unique challenges when families decide to separate.

[Family]

The (Sometimes Complicated) Rules that Apply to Farm Workers in Alberta

Jessica Steingard

In January 2020, the rules changed to exempt farm and ranch employees on small farms from employment standards laws.

[Employment]

April: Barriers to Accessing Justice

Access to Justice During COVID-19 and the Jordan Case

Myrna El Fakhry Tuttle

How are delays in court processes due to COVID-19 considered when assessing the Jordan time limits for the right to be tried within a reasonable time?

[Access to Justice | COVID-19 | Criminal | Human Rights]

Sorrowful Soliloquies: I Am Ariel Sharon (Part 1 and Part 2)

Rob Normey I Am Ariel Sharon by Yara El-Ghadban is a timely novel that sheds light on the ongoing tragedy of the Palestinian people.

[Human Rights | Law & Literature]

Working with Clients Who Have Experienced Family Violence: Being client-centered and trauma-informed

Sheila Pahl

Calgary Legal Guidance’s Domestic Violence Family Law program is constantly learning and growing to better hear, understand and serve its clients.

[Access to Justice | Family]

Assisting the Client Living with the Effects of Serious Mental Illness

Averie McNary, QC

What are the challenges involved when working with clients living with psychotic illnesses, and what is some practical advice for their lawyers and advocates?

[Access to Justice | Civil | Government & Courts]

Defending Your Workplace Rights in Alberta Can Be More Difficult Than It Should Be

Taylor McMullen

The Workers’ Resource Centre sees common scenarios where workers do not understand their rights and options, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

[Access to Justice | Employment]

May: Not In My Backyard

Drinking in City Parks: Changes to Alberta’s liquor laws

Anisa Hussain and Stephen Raitz

In 2021, pilot programs in Edmonton and Calgary allowed public drinking in certain parks. What did we learn and how has drinking culture changed?

[Housing | Criminal]

Rights Within Your Property: Did you know?

Judy Feng

Your property rights when it comes to property boundaries, fences, airspace, peaceful enjoyment, and encroachments.

[Housing]

Neighbour Disputes: Encroaching people, trees, and smoke

Jessica Steingard

Sharing a property line with someone else can lead to disputes. Here’s a few common neighbour disputes and what you can do about them.

[Housing]

DIY Home Improvements: What’s the law?

Jeff Surtees

Doing your own home renovations means understanding the legal requirements, such as permits, and the consequences of doing poor work.

[Housing | Civil]

(Even More) Myths About Child Support

Sarah Dargatz

Debunking the myths and legends that haunt family law, including those about supporting adult children and the obligations of stepparents.

[Family]