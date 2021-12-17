Have You Heard? CPLEA’s new publications & upcoming webinars
Have You Heard? CPLEA’s new publications & upcoming webinars

New & Updated Publications

The CPLEA team is working hard on making sure the information you find on www.cplea.ca is up to date! Here are some recently new and updated resources:

Landlord & Tenant

Condos

Going to Court

January Webinars

In 2022, we are hitting the ground running with our webinar series. Here’s what you have to look forward to in January:

January 12, 2022 @ 10AM | Zoom

Do you or someone you know have debt issues? Overwhelmed with bills and don’t know what to do next? Do you know where to get help for yourself or someone you know? Debt can be scary but learning about how to get out of it doesn’t have to be!

Moderated by the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta (CPLEA) and featuring a Q&A discussion with Money Mentors and the Alberta Debtor Support Project, learn about:

• Different types of debt      
• Common debt issues
• What to expect when reaching out for help
• Resolution options for solving a debt problem
• Tips and resources for personal debt situations

January 19, 2022 @ 10:00AM | Zoom

Mental Capacity is the first of the 4-part Planning for the Future series.

This session will provide participants with information on:

  • The spectrum of mental capacity
  • The assessment of mental capacity
  • Planning for incapacity and decision-making options

To register, visit www.cplea.ca/workshops

We are planning new additions to our video offerings in 2022!

Make sure to visit our Youtube channel regularly for on-demand videos on various legal topics!

Disclaimer

The information in this article was correct at time of publishing. The law may have changed since then. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of LawNow or the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta.

About Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta

The Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta (CPLEA) makes the law understandable for Albertans. Information is available through its many websites, info sheets, videos, webinars, FAQs and more. Visit www.cplea.ca to learn more.

