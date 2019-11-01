Join us for CPLEA’s new free Workshop Series!

In this issue of LawNow, we are highlighting our upcoming free workshops. Every year CPLEA leads workshops for front-line service providers, teachers, librarians and other information service providers. Building on our past successes, CPLEA is pleased to offer 5 new workshops for 2019/2020. Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Time: 8:30 am – 10:00 am

Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5K 2J1) Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are you unsure of what you can and cannot say about the law to a client? Only certain people are authorized to give legal advice while many other people can provide legal information. It is important to recognize when a client is dealing with a potential legal issue so that they can get the resources and help that they need. Workshop registration includes continental breakfast, coffee and tea. Register online by November 25, 2019. Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB T5K 2J1)

Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are your clients going through separations or divorces? On January 1, 2020, Alberta’s Matrimonial Property Act becomes the Family Property Act. Under the Family Property Act, the rules for dividing property when a marriage breaks down have been extended to the breakdown of an adult interdependent relationship. Workshop registration includes continental breakfast, coffee and tea. Register online by January 13, 2020.

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB T5K 2J1) Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Do your clients rent a home? There are a wide variety of issues that may pop up in housing ranging from human rights and public health to privacy concerns. To help your clients get the right help and referrals to deal with a housing problem, it’s important to understand the housing (and housing-related) laws that may apply to their situations. Workshop registration includes continental breakfast, coffee and tea. Register online by March 16, 2020.

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB T5K 2J1) Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are your clients victims of sexual violence? Sexual violence can include domestic violence of a sexual nature, trafficking, exploitation, sexual harassment or assault, and more. This session will provide an overview of the law as it relates to sexual violence – from the Criminal Code provisions and human rights law to legal options available to victims. Workshop registration includes continental breakfast, coffee and tea. Register online by April 20, 2020.

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Location: Compass Place Boardroom (2nd Floor, 10050-112 Street, Edmonton, AB T5K 2J1) Does your work include helping people who occasionally face legal problems? Are your clients navigating a divorce with children? Are your clients subject to court orders dealing with custody and access to children? On July 1, 2020, changes to Canada’s Divorce Act will come into effect. These changes modernize the Divorce Act and bring it into alignment with provincial family laws across Canada. Workshop registration includes continental breakfast, coffee and tea. Register online by May 25, 2020.

