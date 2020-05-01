In this issue of LawNow, we are highlighting new and updated resources focused on legal issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 – Answers to your questions

This page provides information, links and answers to important questions on COVID-19 for Albertans. It summarizes provincial and federal information about changes in the law and legal services as a result of the pandemic. Topics covered include:

This page will be updated regularly. But information is changing hourly! For the most up-to-date information, visit government websites.

CPLEA’s FAQs provide information for employees working in Alberta and covered under Alberta’s Employment Standards Code. See all of our FAQs on Employment Standards.

More CPLEA publications on employment that may be of interest:

COVID-19 information for landlords, tenants, and condo owners and board members

Check out CPLEA’s two new resource pages offering important information for landlords and tenants and condominium buyers, owners and board members in Alberta during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning for the Future – Wills, Personal Directives and Powers of Attorney

It is a good idea for every adult to have these three documents. You never know when illness or an accident could render you incapable of managing your own affairs. In the absence of these documents, family will have to apply to the court for permission to manage your affairs. Check out CPLEA’s series of resources on Planning for the Future.

For a complete list of resources for Albertans related to estate planning, visit LawCentral Alberta.