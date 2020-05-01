New at CPLEA (Vol 44-5) - LawNow Magazine
A Website of The Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta
You are here: Home / New Resources at CPLEA / New at CPLEA (Vol 44-5)

New at CPLEA (Vol 44-5)

May 1, 2020 By

In this issue of LawNow, we are highlighting new and updated resources focused on legal issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 – Answers to your questions

This page provides information, links and answers to important questions on COVID-19 for Albertans. It summarizes provincial and federal information about changes in the law and legal services as a result of the pandemic. Topics covered include:

Court Hearings and Legal Proceedings
Employment & Benefits
Family Issues
Government Service Updates
Housing & Real Estate (Rentals, Utilities, Etc.)
Legal Services
Money Issues (Taxes, Mortgages, Loans & Student Loans)
Public Health Orders
Small Businesses, Entrepreneurs and Non-Profits
States of Emergency
Travel

 

This page will be updated regularly. But information is changing hourly! For the most up-to-date information, visit government websites.

 

Termination and Temporary Lay-offs FAQs

CPLEA’s FAQs provide information for employees working in Alberta and covered under Alberta’s Employment Standards Code. See all of our FAQs on Employment Standards.

More CPLEA publications on employment that may be of interest:

 

 

COVID-19 information for landlords, tenants, and condo owners and board members

Check out CPLEA’s two new resource pages offering important information for landlords and tenants and condominium buyers, owners and board members in Alberta during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

 

Planning for the Future – Wills, Personal Directives and Powers of Attorney

It is a good idea for every adult to have these three documents. You never know when illness or an accident could render you incapable of managing your own affairs. In the absence of these documents, family will have to apply to the court for permission to manage your affairs. Check out CPLEA’s series of resources on Planning for the Future.

For a complete list of resources for Albertans related to estate planning, visit LawCentral Alberta.

 

 

 

 

For a listing of all CPLEA publications, see: www.cplea.ca/publications

Filed Under: Columns, New Resources at CPLEA
Authors:
Lesley Conley
Lesley Conley
Lesley Conley is a Project Coordinator with the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta.
 


A Publication of CPLEA

For COVID-19 information: 
COVID-19 Alberta Law FAQ

Font Resize
Contrast