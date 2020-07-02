In this issue of LawNow, we are highlighting new and updated resources for landlords and tenants.
New Resources
We have prepared the following sample agreements in a fillable PDF format:
Updated Resources
The following resources have been updated:
- Eviction Notices
- Renting Basics Guide (English)
- Renting Basics Guide (French)
- Reverse Mortgages
- Sample Living with Your Landlord Agreement for Alberta Renters
- Sample Pet Agreement for Alberta Renters
- Sample Pet Resume
- Sample Roommate Agreement for Alberta Renters
