New at CPLEA (Vol 44-6) - LawNow Magazine
A Website of The Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta
You are here: Home / New Resources at CPLEA / New at CPLEA (Vol 44-6)

New at CPLEA (Vol 44-6)

July 2, 2020 By

In this issue of LawNow, we are highlighting new and updated resources for landlords and tenants.

New Resources

We have prepared the following sample agreements in a fillable PDF format:

Living with Your Landlord

If you are living with your landlord (as in sharing space with them), this fillable agreement includes terms you can use to create an agreement specific to your situation.

Download or order a printed copy.
Pet Agreement

This sample agreement includes examples of what can be covered in a pet agreement.

Download or order a printed copy.
Roommate Agreement

Planning to live with a roommate? This sample agreement includes things you should talk about before living together.

Download or order a printed copy.

 

Updated Resources

The following resources have been updated:

  • Eviction Notices
  • Renting Basics Guide (English)
  • Renting Basics Guide (French)
  • Reverse Mortgages
  • Sample Living with Your Landlord Agreement for Alberta Renters
  • Sample Pet Agreement for Alberta Renters
  • Sample Pet Resume
  • Sample Roommate Agreement for Alberta Renters

Download these updated resources from our website or order free printed copies from our store. Or visit our Laws for Landlords and Tenants in Alberta website for these resources and much more information.

Got questions about COVID-19 in Alberta? Visit our webpage dedicated to legal updates related to COVID-19: www.law-faqs.org/covid-19

For a listing of all CPLEA publications, see: www.cplea.ca/publications

Filed Under: Columns, New Resources at CPLEA
Authors:
Lesley Conley
Lesley Conley
Lesley Conley is a Project Coordinator with the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta.
 


A Publication of CPLEA

For COVID-19 information: 
COVID-19 Alberta Law FAQ

Font Resize
Contrast