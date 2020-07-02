In this issue of LawNow, we are highlighting new and updated resources for landlords and tenants.

New Resources

We have prepared the following sample agreements in a fillable PDF format:

Updated Resources

The following resources have been updated:

Eviction Notices

Renting Basics Guide (English)

Renting Basics Guide (French)

Reverse Mortgages

Sample Living with Your Landlord Agreement for Alberta Renters

Sample Pet Agreement for Alberta Renters

Sample Pet Resume

Sample Roommate Agreement for Alberta Renters

Download these updated resources from our website or order free printed copies from our store. Or visit our Laws for Landlords and Tenants in Alberta website for these resources and much more information.

Got questions about COVID-19 in Alberta? Visit our webpage dedicated to legal updates related to COVID-19: www.law-faqs.org/covid-19