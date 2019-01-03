New & Updated Resources at CPLEA - Vol. 43-3 - LawNow Magazine
New & Updated Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 43-3

All resources are free and available for download. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications

In this issue of LawNow we are highlighting 3 new publications of interest to renters and landlords in Alberta. These resources can be found on CPLEA’s topic specific landlord and tenant website. LandlordandTenant.org offers plain language information for Albertans on renting law in Alberta.

New Landlord and Tenant website FAQs

  1. Who is responsible for utility payments?
  2. What are my obligations a a co-signor?
  3. Can I ask my landlord to lower my rent?

 

For a listing of all CPLEA publications see: www.cplea.ca/publications/

 

