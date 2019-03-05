New & Updated Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 43-4

All resources are free and available for download on cplea.ca. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications
In this issue of LawNow we are highlighting four updated publications of interest to both condominium owners and prospective owners in Alberta. These resources can be found on CPLEA’s topic specific condominium law website. condolawalberta.ca offers plain language information for Albertans on condominium law in Alberta.
Updated resources:
|A Guide to Commonly Used Condo Terms
A guide to commonly used condominium terms in Alberta for anyone interested in buying a condo or currently living in one
|Before You Buy: Understanding Condo Finances
Information about condo finances for Albertans interested in buying a condo. Booklet features an overview of what documents to request and what to look for in the reserve fund documents, annual report, operating budget, financial statements, estoppel certificate, and meeting minutes.
|Buying a New Condo: Document Checklist
Developers in Alberta are legally required to provide condo buyers with a number of documents before they sign on the dotted line.
|Buying a Resale Condo: Document Checklist
A list of documents you should request and review before you buy a resale condominium.
