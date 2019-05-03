New & Updated Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 43-5

All resources are free and available for download on cplea.ca. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications
In this issue of LawNow we are highlighting four updated publications of interest to non-profits and registered charities. These resources can be found on CPLEA’s topic specific Charity Central website at www.charitycentral.ca. Charity Central offers plain language information on not-for-profit and charity law.
Updated resources:
Books and Records
This Fast Facts provides an overview of the general requirements around the length of retention for certain types of records for registered charities. (incorporated and not)
Filing Checklist for NFPs and Registered Charities Operating in Alberta
This checklist sets out some of the more common and important filings that non-profits and registered charities incorporated in Alberta must make to the government of Alberta and to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
|Legal Requirements for Non-profit Organizations and Registered Charities
A list of legislation of significance to non-profits and registered charities in Alberta.
