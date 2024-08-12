Romance Scams: When it really is too good to be true

Photo by cottonbro studio, pexels

In an era where relationships often begin online, romance scams have emerged as an increasingly significant threat. In 2021 alone, victims of romance scams had lost over 50 million dollars (and this is just what was reported), according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Hiding behind the anonymity of a screen, romance scammers exploit the vulnerability of their victims to achieve financial gain.

Understanding the tactics and patterns used by fraudsters is essential in protecting yourself against deception and financial harm.

What is a romance scam?

A romance scam occurs when someone fabricates a romantic relationship in an effort to financially exploit their victim. Perpetrators find their victims through email, online dating services or social media. They often research their targets, in advance, and then use this information to nurture the relationship. They gain the affection and trust of their target, then prey on the victim’s desires and emotions.

Eventually, the scammer requests money, goods, or personal information (to commit identity theft). Scammers may make up a sad story, fake an emergency, or blackmail their targets. Their end goal is to financially defraud the victim.

Some scammers may disappear immediately after obtaining money, abandoning the relationship and leaving their victim hurt and confused. Others may carry on the exploitation, continuing the scam until they are eventually exposed.

Catfishing

Catfishing refers to the act of creating a fake identity or persona online. Catfishes will often use images of someone else, fabricate a backstory, and pretend to be a different gender or age than they are. The catfish manipulates their target, forming a relationship with them while under the guise of this fake identity.

Catfishing on its own is not illegal. However, catfishing is often intertwined with crimes such as theft, fraud, and extortion. Where youth are involved, the scammer may also be subject to child pornography charges (where photos or videos are involved).

Different types of romance scams

Romance scams may take several different forms, with scammers using a variety of techniques to manipulate their victims. While it is not possible to identify and discuss every tactic used by romance scammers, highlighting a few will show you what to be aware of.

Military Impersonation

In these types of scams, the scammer pretends to be a deployed military member. After establishing a relationship with their target, they request money, gift cards, or personal information. They may say they are currently unable to access their bank account or need funds to take leave and meet you in person.

When questioned about calling or video chatting, they may say that they are unable to video chat for security reasons. This is untrue, as the military does not restrict the actions of deployed military members in this way.

Sextortion

Sextortion occurs when an online scammer threatens to send a sexual image or video of you to others unless you pay them money or send more explicit photos. Like other romance scams, the scammer establishes a relationship with their target, building trust and affection. As the relationship progresses, they request sexual images, sometimes reciprocating with fake photos that align with their manufactured persona. After obtaining these images, the scammer may immediately demand payment to prevent their distribution.

Distributing Intimate Images Without Consent is a Criminal Offence in Canada. If someone has distributed sexual images of you without your consent, contact the police.

Other types of romance scams

Sugar Daddy scams Scammers pose as wealthy individuals to form relationships with younger “sugar babies”, offering financial support and gifts. They may later request money or personal information, claiming it is for expenses or loyalty tests.

Malware scams The scammer forms a relationship with their target, eventually convincing them to download malicious software known as “malware” disguised as a legitimate app or file. The intent is to steal your financial data.

Inheritance scams After establishing trust, the scammer makes up an inheritance claim and asks the victim to help cover the fees to obtain the money under the guise of shared financial planning and commitment.



What steps should I take if I have been the target of a romance scam?

If you believe that you have been the target of a romance scam you should:

Stop all communication with the scammer immediately. They may guilt or threaten you as a result, but it is crucial not to let them manipulate you further.

Seek support from family and friends – being the target of a romance scam can leave you feeling embarrassed and isolated.

If you have already sent money to your scammer, contact your bank to put a stop to any payments or money transfers.

Report the situation to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online through its Fraud Reporting System.

Tips for staying safe

Be cautious of relationships that move very fast, and exhibit signs of love bombing. This is a common manipulation tactic used by romance scammers.

Reverse image search the photos sent to you, to determine whether they are the person you are communicating with, or stolen images of someone else.

Be cautious of anyone who consistently has an excuse to not meet in person.

Do not share personal details, such as your birthdate, address, income, etc.

Do not share explicit photos, or any photos that you would not otherwise make public.

Do not send money to an online romantic partner for any reason.

Anyone can fall victim to a romance scam. Romance scammers are master manipulators. Do not be ashamed if you have been victimized. Scammers rely on this shame and do not believe that you will report them. It is crucial to remain vigilant and skeptical of relationships that begin online, particularly when financial requests arise.

By promoting awareness and educating others about the various tactics used by scammers, we can better protect ourselves and our loved ones from falling victim to these deceitful schemes. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, youth, and disabled are particularly at risk. It is important to see the signs of a scam early, and shamelessly report perpetrators for their crimes.

Looking for more information?