HAVE YOU HEARD? | Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Did you know May is Sexual Violence Awareness Month?

WEBINAR | Sexual Violence and the Law

Does your work include helping people who have experienced sexual violence? This panel discussion will showcase the incredible work organizations across the province are doing to support these individuals.

Participating organizations are:

CPLEA

Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton

Elizabeth Fry Northern Alberta

Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services

Workers’ Resource Centre

Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre

Join us on May 13th at 10am MST for this 90-minute panel. Register now on Eventbrite.

NEW RESOURCE | Sexual Violence Info Sheets

CPLEA partnered with the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton and Elizabeth Fry Northern Alberta to create a series of info sheets on legal responses to sexual violence.

Topics include:

Sexual Violence and Consent

Responding to Sexual Violence

Reporting Sexual Violence to Police

Sexual Violence within a Family

Sexual Violence in the Workplace

Civil Law Remedies

Sex Trafficking

Getting Legal Help

All of the info sheets are available for free – to download, print or order print copies – from www.cplea.ca/sexual-violence/.

NEW LAW | Clare’s Law

As of April 1, 2021, Albertans who believe they are at risk of domestic violence can apply for information about their partner. The Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence (Clare’s Law) Act and the Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence Regulation set out who can apply, what information can be disclosed and the process for doing so. The legislation is named after a young woman killed by an ex-boyfriend who had a history of violence against women.

Read more on the Government of Alberta’s website.

