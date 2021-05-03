HAVE YOU HEARD? | Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Did you know May is Sexual Violence Awareness Month?
WEBINAR | Sexual Violence and the Law
Does your work include helping people who have experienced sexual violence? This panel discussion will showcase the incredible work organizations across the province are doing to support these individuals.
Participating organizations are:
- CPLEA
- Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton
- Elizabeth Fry Northern Alberta
- Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services
- Workers’ Resource Centre
- Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre
Join us on May 13th at 10am MST for this 90-minute panel. Register now on Eventbrite.
NEW RESOURCE | Sexual Violence Info Sheets
CPLEA partnered with the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton and Elizabeth Fry Northern Alberta to create a series of info sheets on legal responses to sexual violence.
Topics include:
- Sexual Violence and Consent
- Responding to Sexual Violence
- Reporting Sexual Violence to Police
- Sexual Violence within a Family
- Sexual Violence in the Workplace
- Civil Law Remedies
- Sex Trafficking
- Getting Legal Help
All of the info sheets are available for free – to download, print or order print copies – from www.cplea.ca/sexual-violence/.
NEW LAW | Clare’s Law
As of April 1, 2021, Albertans who believe they are at risk of domestic violence can apply for information about their partner. The Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence (Clare’s Law) Act and the Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence Regulation set out who can apply, what information can be disclosed and the process for doing so. The legislation is named after a young woman killed by an ex-boyfriend who had a history of violence against women.
Read more on the Government of Alberta’s website.
Got questions about COVID-19 in Alberta? Visit our COVID FAQs page.
For more legal information on a variety of topics, visit: www.cplea.ca
Disclaimer
The information in this article was correct at time of publishing. The law may have changed since then. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of LawNow or the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta.
Looking for articles like this one to be delivered right to your inbox?