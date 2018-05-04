42-5: Ghosts in the Legal Machine

A tongue-in-cheek look at “ghosts” in the legal system.

Featured Articles: Ghosts in the Legal Machine

“Ghosts” in the Criminal Code

Charles Davison

Looking at provisions in the Criminal Code that are obsolete, overturned, or out of date.

Ghost Consultants and Canada’s Immigration System

Kari Schroeder

Unauthorized immigration consultants harm vulnerable newcomers.

Loosening the “Dead Hand”: Conditions on Gifts in Wills

Mandy England

Understanding what kind of conditions are permitted in wills.

The “Drop-Dead” Rule in Civil Litigation

Cole Lefebvre and John MacKay

If a court case is delayed for three or more years, it can be dismissed by a judge.

Speaking to the Dead: Repealing Laws Against Pretending to Practice Witchcraft

Kristy Isert

The law against pretending to practice witchcraft is an oddity, outdated and unnecessary.

Special Report: International Agreements

Tax Treaties

Hugh Neilson

How tax treaties impact the average person.

NAFTA in a Nutshell

Tahira Manji

Compromise will be required from all parties in order for this agreement to be saved.

Dealing with US Debts in a Canadian Bankruptcy

Doug Hoyes

How to deal with bankruptcies if you have debt in both countries.

Why the UN’s Declaration on Indigenous Rights Has Been Slow to Implement in Canada

Stefan Labbé

A primer on the UNDRIP in Canada.

Understanding the Connections Between International Law and Canadian Criminal Law

Charles Davison

Extraditions, crimes against humanity, and the Canadian Charter.