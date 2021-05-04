45-5: Crowned Royal

Volume 45-5 May/Jun 2021
Each year in May, Canadians celebrate Victoria Day. To celebrate this year, our feature articles describe the role of royals in Canada and around the world. See also our special report on insurance.
Feature Articles: Crowned Royal
What Needs to be Done if Canada Wants to Remove the Monarch?
Myrna El Fakhry Tuttle
Canada severing ties with the Royal Family requires amending the Constitution and reviewing treaties signed with Indigenous Peoples.
Royal Families Around the World
Charles Davison
Around the world, monarchs hold different roles in government and more.
Special Report: Insurance
Act Now: Insurance policies and the duty to notify
Evan Oikawa
Insurance policies require insureds to notify the insurer of claims and potential claims.
Vehicle Insurance: What are you paying for anyway?
Erin Halma
If you own a vehicle, you probably pay for insurance on it. But you may not know what you are actually paying for and why governments require it.
Everything You Need to Know About Wedding and Special Event Insurance
Victoria Chiu
Wedding and special event insurance is a special kind of cancellation insurance that can protect you if your event goes awry.
Insurance: What does the tax man say about it?
Hugh Neilson
Insurance is complex enough – what happens when it intersects with our tax system?
Departments
Have You Heard?
Lesley Conley
Sexual Violence Awareness Month
Columns
COVID-19
Lauren Chalaturnyk
COVID-19 Vaccines in the Workplace: Employees
COVID-19 Vaccines in the Workplace: Employers
Criminal
Melody Izadi
Evidence that Rape Myths Still Prevalent in Court in 2021
Family
Erika Hagen
Lawyer: Friend or foe?
Famous Cases
Peter Bowal
Criminal Sentencing of Aboriginal Offenders: Ipeelee
Human Rights
Linda McKay-Panos
Disabilities, Accommodation and Mask Rules: Human Rights Commission weighs in