45-5: Crowned Royal

Feature Articles: Crowned Royal

What Needs to be Done if Canada Wants to Remove the Monarch?

Myrna El Fakhry Tuttle

Canada severing ties with the Royal Family requires amending the Constitution and reviewing treaties signed with Indigenous Peoples.

Royal Families Around the World

Charles Davison

Around the world, monarchs hold different roles in government and more.

Special Report: Insurance

Act Now: Insurance policies and the duty to notify

Evan Oikawa

Insurance policies require insureds to notify the insurer of claims and potential claims.

Vehicle Insurance: What are you paying for anyway?

Erin Halma

If you own a vehicle, you probably pay for insurance on it. But you may not know what you are actually paying for and why governments require it.

Everything You Need to Know About Wedding and Special Event Insurance

Victoria Chiu

Wedding and special event insurance is a special kind of cancellation insurance that can protect you if your event goes awry.

Insurance: What does the tax man say about it?

Hugh Neilson

Insurance is complex enough – what happens when it intersects with our tax system?