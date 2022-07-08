CPLEA Resources: Canada’s ban on conversion therapy

June is Pride Month but the need for LGBTQ+ resources continues year-round, including about Canada’s recent ban on conversion therapy.

On January 7, 2022, Canada banned conversion therapy. Canada’s Criminal Code now includes four new criminal offences banning conversion therapy and related conduct. The Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta (CPLEA) has created several legal information resources, available in English and French, that describe what is conversion therapy and the new offences. Thank you to the Department of Justice Canada for funding this project!

INFO SHEET & POSTER | A primer on the ban

Looking for the highlights? Check out our two-page info sheet and 11″x17″ poster that explain what is conversion therapy and the four new offences. Download, save or print them in English or French.

FAQs | The ban explained further

Check out our FAQs that explain the ban in more detail, including what happens if someone is making you undergo, or you are making someone undergo, conversion therapy.

LAWNOW | A collection of personal essays

We have assembled a collection of personal essays addressing the question of ‘what does the ban on conversion therapy mean for/to me?’ from various perspectives.

WEBINAR | A panel discussion

During this webinar, learn more about the political, legal, psycho-social, youth and lived experience perspectives. Moderated by the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta (CPLEA), our insightful panel features:

Blake Desjarlais , Member of Parliament for Edmonton Griesbach

, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Griesbach Emmet Michael , musician

, musician Glynnis Lieb , Executive Director for the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies & Services (iSMSS), University of Alberta

, Executive Director for the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies & Services (iSMSS), University of Alberta Rin Lawrence , Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Human Rights Committee and Chair of the Teacher Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), Edmonton Public Teachers Local 37

, Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Human Rights Committee and Chair of the Teacher Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), Edmonton Public Teachers Local 37 Charles Easton, LGBTQ+ Lawyer

The Centre for Sexuality is always available to provide free, short-term counselling services to help individuals and/or families address sexuality, gender, sexual health and/or relationship concerns.

The webinar was hosted live on June 1, 2022 and the recording is now available to watch on-demand.

