Do you need legal information? Start at Alberta Law Libraries

Alberta Law Libraries offer guidance and free access to legal materials and forms.

If you are dealing with a legal problem, or if you need to appear in court and do not have a lawyer, you are welcome to visit Alberta Law Libraries for assistance and free access to legal materials. Understanding the law is a useful first step even if you do have a lawyer.

There are plenty of sites online that offer legal information and advice. However, many may not apply to Alberta or may offer wrong or outdated advice. Finding the right information can be challenging and time consuming. That is where we can help!

Alberta Law Libraries (ALL) is a provincial network of libraries that provide support and information services to all Albertans. The libraries are located in ten Alberta courthouses. Library staff at each location can help individuals locate the materials they need to understand their legal issues.

The library collection includes books, quick reference materials, legislative resources and case law materials. You may access the information in paper, on the public computers at each of our branches, or remotely from your home computer. You may also use photocopiers and scanners at our bigger locations (there may be a fee).

Visit us in person

The benefits of visiting us in person include:

Library staff can help you find the information you need.

You may use our public computers to access online legal information not available for free on the internet.

You can also use our public computers to fill out your forms and print or email them.

Visit your Alberta Law Libraries branch in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Peace River, St. Paul or Wetaskiwin. Check Our Libraries page for hours of operation.

NOTE: Library staff are not lawyers, so they cannot give legal advice or prepare court forms for you.

Access our materials from your home

Visit the ALL webpage for resources and information on how to conduct your research:

Our Research Guides will point you to the most useful legal resources on different areas of the law.

Navigating Legal Information explains the different types of resources, including how to find other legal help.

NEW to Alberta Law Libraries, you can now research the law from the comfort of your home computer. Members of the public can register with the libraries to access remotely and for free some of the most comprehensive legal databases and collections of legal books. Call the library if you need help navigating the materials. These are some of the resources available to Alberta residents:

Westlaw Canada (14-day limited access) – Canadian legal texts, case law and legislation

vLex Justis – collection of books on family, criminal and civil law

Emond’s Criminal Law Series – collection of books on criminal law

Rangefindr.ca – range of sentences for criminal offences in Canada

If you need more help, send us a question! Use the form at Ask a Law Librarian. We can:

direct you to sources of law, including statutes and cases

direct you to books containing forms and court rules

suggest search strategies for our catalogue, databases or the internet

refer you to sources of information outside the libraries

refer you to other agencies that can help you with your legal issue

For more information, subscribe to receive news and updates from ALL or contact us with questions.

