Have You Heard?

Upcoming Webinars

This webinar for intermediaries discusses common landlord and tenant issues. Register online on Eventbrite.

Changes to Canada’s Divorce Act come into effect on March 1st. This 4-part series educates intermediaries on these changes and provides a general family law update.

This series is offered in January and again in February. Register online at Eventbrite. (Please note, you must register for each of the 4 parts separately.)

COMING ATTRACTIONS | Webinars on other topics such as Sexual Violence, Planning for the Future and Employment Law are in the works for the Spring of 2021. Stay tuned for more details!

Domestic Violence and Access to Justice

Law Professors Jennifer Koshan, Janet Mosher and Wanda Wiegers have released a new ebook called Domestic Violence and Access to Justice: A Mapping of Relevant Laws, Policies and Justice System Components Across Canada. This comprehensive resource is freely available on CanLII.

This book was written with the goal of being paired with Linda C. Neilson’s Responding to Domestic Violence in Family Law, Civil Protection & Child Protection Cases to create a comprehensive set of information needed to navigate this area of law.

Families & the Law Series

With the Divorce Act changes coming into effect on March 1st, we’ve updated and revamped our popular Families & the Law series. Watch for it to be released on March 1st. It will be available in print or to download – for free! French versions are also coming!

Looking for more information?

Visit CPLEA’s website and YouTube channel to view all of our resources.