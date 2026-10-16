Home, sweet home: Tales from the dark II

A curation of nine unsettling tales based on real-life housing law situations… and how to navigate your way out of the labyrinth. Don’t be left in the dark…

Photo by Fernanda W. Corso from Pexels

Ring around the Rosie

My roses bring all the cats to the yard. There’s a constant rotation of different cats coming to my home. They first start with the roses, jump up on my fence and prowl around my property before returning to the same house again a few doors down.

Refer to your local municipality about animal care and control bylaws and how to make a complaint. Such bylaws typically address issues such as licencing, keeping off the private property of others, and limits on the number of animals. For example, in Edmonton and Calgary, property owners and keepers can have up to six cats. Animal owners and keepers must follow these bylaws, and there are fines and penalties for breaking them. If you suspect that an animal is in distress, neglected or abused, report it to the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) by calling 1-800-455-9003.

Waking Itch

I’ve been waking up with an itch that can’t be relieved. One day, I spotted small, reddish spots and dark, ink-like dots on my bedsheets. When I checked under my mattress, I discovered all these small bugs crawling around.

Under the Minimum Housing and Health Standards, owners must make sure that their housing premises are free of insect infestations. If you are living in a rental, let your landlord know in writing about the problem. If a landlord ignores a health issue, tenants can contact Environmental Public Health, which can inspect the property and order the landlord to resolve the problem. To learn more about treating bugs, refer to the following page of CPLEA’s landlord and tenant website.

Birds of a Feather

A person in my building feeds the pigeons from their balcony and outside on the common areas. Hordes of them now flock to our building expecting food. The pigeons are constantly bobbing around with their beady eyes, cooing and leaving their droppings all over the place!

I can understand your frustration as they are not the cutest, cuddliest or cleanest of creatures. In fact, their droppings can harbour harmful pathogens, which may be a public health hazard. You should inform your property manager in writing about the situation – be sure to note when, where and how often the feeding occurs, plus any details about the person feeding them. Typically, the property manager or condo board will consult a pest control company to assess the situation and take pest control measures.

You can also check your municipal bylaws. Rules such as community standards bylaws may prohibit people from feeding birds in a way that creates a public safety risk, health risk or nuisance condition. You may be able to make a complaint.

For more information on pigeon control tips, refer to the Government of Canada’s website. If you live in a condominium, you can visit CPLEA’s Condo Law for Albertans website to learn more about condominium issues and resolving disputes.

Guardian?: The Lonely Goblin

The child next door is always running around the block like a lonely goblin – screaming and shrieking. I don’t know whether their parents or caregivers are supervising them at all – someone needs to tell them to hush.

First, try talking to your neighbour and letting them know about your noise concerns. You can refer to the following page of CPLEA’s landlord and tenant website: How to deal with a noise problem. If that doesn’t work, you can check your municipal bylaws to learn about any rules or how to make a complaint about a noise problem. Noise can be a nuisance if it’s a substantial, unreasonable interference with your enjoyment of your property. Whether it’s a nuisance depends on what the noise is, how loud it is, how often it happens and the nature of your neighbourhood or property.

Be aware of any signs of abuse, danger or neglect. If the screaming sounds like someone is in danger, call 911. For children who may be at risk, you must report it to Children and Family Services by calling 1-800-638-0715. To learn more, refer to CPLEA’s domestic violence in renting and what to do about family violence resources.

Full House

For years now, I’ve been living in a house with roommates. These roommates always hog the bathroom, kitchen, living room and eat more than their fair share. I’m the one stuck cleaning up their messes and topping off the shared household supplies on my own dime. I have my own needs and wants too. I’m so fed up!!! I’m sending a strong message to my landlord that they will never forget – I’m carving out my own space in my own room!!! I’m installing my own toilet, shower and kitchen, and buying all my furniture, so I don’t have to share anything with those irresponsible roommates anymore.

Hey, hey, hold on a second. First, have you reviewed the tenancy agreement with your landlord about your rights and responsibilities? You should check whether it allows you to do this. You may be thinking about ending your tenancy agreement and moving out to a home that better suits your wants and needs. But remember, you are still responsible for your share of the rent for the rest of your agreement.

Assuming your plan for self-sufficiency is possible, you may want to consider the real, practical consequences too. For example, how much will it cost you to buy or install everything? How about the long-term costs of maintaining your own space?

You can also try repairing the relationship with your roommates by discussing the problems and agreeing on a solution. Consider making a written roommate agreement to prevent future problems. In any case, getting angry about a problem doesn’t make it go away.

To learn more about housing law, visit the labyrinth of CPLEA resources:

*The modest green structure is still standing. But now, nearby, a second structure stands on the same avenue. A fresher, brighter one with prominent signage, “LES CATACOMBES DE PARIS” – marking the one and only official entrance leading to the underground empire.

Every haunting has a beginning. Return to where it all started in Home, sweet home: Tales from the dark I.

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