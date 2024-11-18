In Memory of Linda McKay-Panos

The Board of Directors and staff of the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta wish to express our deep sadness over the passing of Linda McKay-Panos on November 3, 2024. At the end of this article, we reprint the tribute posted by Linda’s own organization – The Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre.

It’s difficult to know where to begin because Linda wrote so much for LawNow. We count 69 columns and articles since we became a digital-only publication in 2014. Those pieces had 16,922 views online in the past two years alone, as far back as our analytics data goes.

The first article Linda wrote for LawNow was in June of 1994 when we were a paper publication. It was titled “Mentally Disabled Persons in the Criminal Justice System”. She starts by saying “Facing criminal prosecution is especially difficult for anyone whose ability to understand the proceedings, to communicate effectively with a lawyer, to give instructions and to make decisions is impaired by mental disability . . .”

Linda’s final article was published in 2022 and was titled “What Does “Freedom” Mean in Canadian Law?”. Her opening sentence is “In recent days, the word “freedom” has been used in the context of regulating protests and blockades at various locations in Canada. The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms provides guidance about our rights and freedoms in Canada.”

In between, Linda researched and wrote for us on many human rights topics, always thorough, always articulate, always explaining the law clearly and compassionately in ways that all Albertans could understand.

A few of the things that Linda wrote about – freedom, accessibility, hate, discrimination, Covid mask laws, racism, Canada’s Charter and Constitution including use of the notwithstanding clause, prisoners’ and sex workers’ rights, assisted dying, gay-straight alliances, extradition, bans on religious symbols at work, rights of Indigenous Peoples, child welfare, sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, rights of the homeless, age, pregnancy, gender and genetic discrimination, redress against corrupt foreign officials, intervenors in human rights cases, grounds in human rights cases, political gender equality, publication bans, same-sex families, human rights tribunal processes, jury composition, forcing women to remove the niqab, international human rights law, vulnerable workers, collective bargaining, impaired driving, random drug testing, the tests for legal standing, mandatory retirement, whether we have a right to food, the right to protest, anti-terrorism laws, attacks on human rights commissions, language rights in court, access to legal aid, pay equity, press freedom, human rights for union members and privacy.

Linda was a shining example of how one caring, compassionate and committed person can make a difference in the world.

“It was my privilege to work with Linda McKay Panos for over three decades. She was a tireless champion of human rights in Alberta and a wonderful collaborator with us at LawNow. She wrote many dozens of articles herself and encouraged her staff at ACLRC to write as well. We mourn her passing and will remain always grateful for her many contributions to LawNow.” Teresa Mitchell – long-time Editor of LawNow (retired)

“I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Linda for the past few years in my role as Editor of LawNow. A long-time contributor to our publication, Linda’s knowledge of and passion for human rights shone through every article and conversation. She leaves behind an inspiring legacy of advocacy and education.” Jessica Steingard – Editor of LawNow

The following memorial was published by Linda’s colleagues at the Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre.



In Memory of Linda McKay-Panos With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Linda McKay-Panos, who left us on November 3rd. Linda, our former Executive Director and current Director of Research and Education, was the heart and soul of the Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre for over 30 years. The reputation and achievements of the Centre rested squarely on her shoulders. Her legacy will live on in the students she taught and the staff she inspired by her selfless commitment to human rights in the province and beyond. Her life was dedicated to advancing human rights and civil liberties in Alberta and beyond, educating and empowering countless individuals to understand and exercise their rights. Despite her considerable workload, she made the time for those seeking advice on these matters. Linda’s unwavering commitment to social justice and her compassion for vulnerable communities have left an enduring legacy on our organization and the broader legal landscape. Linda’s dedication to public legal education and access to justice was rooted in her own extensive education. She held a Bachelor of Education, Juris Doctor, and Master of Laws from the University of Calgary. She began her career as a teacher with the Calgary Board of Education, where she taught Language Arts and Social Studies for seven years. Drawn to law, she later obtained her Law Degree, practiced law, and ultimately joined the Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre as a Research Associate in 1992. Over the years, Linda served as a sessional instructor in both the Faculties of Arts and Law at the University of Calgary, sharing her knowledge and insights with generations of students. Linda’s contributions extended far beyond our organization. She held leadership roles as the past President of the Alberta Association for Multicultural Education and the Public Legal Education Network of Alberta. Her many publications on civil liberties, access to information, human rights, equality, and discrimination have been essential resources for advocates, legal professionals, and the community. Her work was recognized through numerous honors, including the Suzanne Mah Award, the Alberta Centennial Medal, and her inclusion in YW Calgary’s She Who Dares Canada 150 Project for her contributions to human rights. Linda was a remarkable soul—known for her intellect, compassion, humility and dedication. Her spirit, generosity, and tireless work will continue to inspire us. Though she may no longer be with us, her legacy will forever be a cherished part of our community and beyond. Linda will be deeply missed by her family, friends, the entire Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre, and the wider legal community.

https://www.aclrc.com/our-staff