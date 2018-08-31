New & Updated Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 43-1

LawNow has created a Department called New Resources at CPLEA, which is now a permanent addition to each issue. Each post will highlight what’s new, updated/revised or popular at CPLEA. All resources are free and available for download. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications

Seven new publications have been added to CPLEA’s Your rights when renting: Human Rights in Alberta series.

The following resources were funded by the Alberta Human Rights Education and Multiculturalism Fund (HREMF).

Housing for seniors: Nursing homes (NEW)

A nursing home is a place to live for seniors with complex medical needs, where they have 24-hour access to an on-site Registered Nurse. The Nursing Homes Act tells you the rules for nursing homes that operate in Alberta. This tipsheet provides information on what you should know about the Nursing Homes Act, what documents must be provided when you apply and what appeal processes are available to you if you have a problem with your tenancy.

This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/NursingHomesE.pdf (English)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/NursingHomesS.pdf (Somali)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/LivingInARentalPropertyA.pdf (Arabic)

Housing for seniors: Living in a rental property (NEW)

The Residential Tenancies Act applies to seniors who rent their own home, apartment, or condominium. Seniors who rent a place to live have the same rights and responsibilities as other renters. Under the Residential Tenancies Act, renters are called tenants. This tipsheet looks at what you should know about the Act and the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in Alberta.

This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.

Housing for seniors: Affordable housing (NEW)

The Alberta Housing Act creates the opportunity for some seniors to live in housing they can afford. This kind of housing is provided through the Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing. It is available to individuals who require assistance in obtaining and maintaining housing due to social and financial reasons. This information sheet discusses what you should know about the three housing programs governed by the Act: Community Housing Program, Seniors Self-Contained Housing Program, and the Seniors Lodge Program.

This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AffordableHousingE.pdf (English)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AffordableHousingS.pdf (Somali)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AffordableHousingA.pdf (Arabic)

Did you know? The Alberta Human Rights Act now prevents discrimination based on age. (NEW)

Recently, the Alberta government agreed to add protection for age discrimination in the Alberta Human Rights Act (AHRA) in two areas—tenancy and services, goods and accommodation customarily available to the public. As of January 1, 2108 Albertans cannot be discriminated against based on their age. This tipsheet provides an overview of the changes to the Alberta Human Rights Act.

This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AgeDiscriminationE.pdf (English)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AgeDiscriminationS.pdf (Somali)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AgeDiscriminationA.pdf (Arabic)

Questions you should not be asked when looking for a place to live (NEW)

There are some questions that a landlord should NOT be asking you. This tipsheet provides an overview of what information you cannot be asked for and what you can do if the landlord asks discriminatory questions.

This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/QuestionsNotAllowedE.pdf (English)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/QuestionsNotAllowedS.pdf (Somali)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/QuestionsNotAllowedA.pdf (Arabic)

When rental advertisements discriminate: What you need to know (NEW)

Sometimes, rental advertisements can be discriminatory. The Alberta Human Rights Act helps to protect you from discrimination when you are renting a place to live.

This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/DisciminationInRentalAdsE.pdf (English)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/DiscriminationInRentalAdsS.pdf (Somali)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/DisciminationInRentalAdsA.pdf (Arabic)

What does discrimination look like in a housing situation (NEW)

Discrimination is an action or a decision that treats a person or a group badly for reasons such as their race, age, or disability. This tipsheet looks at the different forms discrimination can take in a rental situation.

This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/WhatIsDiscriminationE.pdf (English)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/WhatIsDiscriminationS.pdf (Somali)

https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/WhatIsDiscriminationA.pdf (Arabic)

See: https://www.cplea.ca/publications/condominium-law/ for all CPLEA’s condo law publications.

For a listing of all CPLEA publications see: www.cplea.ca/publications/