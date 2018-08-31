New & Updated Resources at CPLEA – Vol. 43-1

LawNow has created a Department called New Resources at CPLEA, which is now a permanent addition to each issue. Each post will highlight what’s new, updated/revised or popular at CPLEA. All resources are free and available for download. We hope that this will raise awareness of the many resources that CPLEA produces to further our commitment to public legal education in Alberta. For a listing of all CPLEA resources go to: www.cplea.ca/publications
Seven new publications have been added to CPLEA’s Your rights when renting: Human Rights in Alberta series.
The following resources were funded by the Alberta Human Rights Education and Multiculturalism Fund (HREMF).
Housing for seniors: Nursing homes (NEW)
This publication is available in English, Somali, and Arabic.
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/NursingHomesE.pdf (English)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/NursingHomesS.pdf (Somali)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/LivingInARentalPropertyA.pdf (Arabic)
Housing for seniors: Living in a rental property (NEW)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/LivingInARentalPropertyS.pdf (Somali)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/LivingInARentalPropertyA.pdf (Arabic)
Housing for seniors: Affordable housing (NEW)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AffordableHousingE.pdf (English)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AffordableHousingS.pdf (Somali)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AffordableHousingA.pdf (Arabic)
Did you know? The Alberta Human Rights Act now prevents discrimination based on age. (NEW)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AgeDiscriminationE.pdf (English)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AgeDiscriminationS.pdf (Somali)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/AgeDiscriminationA.pdf (Arabic)
Questions you should not be asked when looking for a place to live (NEW)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/QuestionsNotAllowedE.pdf (English)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/QuestionsNotAllowedS.pdf (Somali)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/QuestionsNotAllowedA.pdf (Arabic)
When rental advertisements discriminate: What you need to know (NEW)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/DisciminationInRentalAdsE.pdf (English)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/DiscriminationInRentalAdsS.pdf (Somali)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/DisciminationInRentalAdsA.pdf (Arabic)
What does discrimination look like in a housing situation (NEW)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/WhatIsDiscriminationE.pdf (English)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/WhatIsDiscriminationS.pdf (Somali)
https://www.cplea.ca/wp-content/uploads/WhatIsDiscriminationA.pdf (Arabic)
See: https://www.cplea.ca/publications/condominium-law/ for all CPLEA’s condo law publications.
For a listing of all CPLEA publications see: www.cplea.ca/publications/