46-4 | June-Aug 2022

June: Ban on Conversion Therapy

We Must Reject the Harmful Practice of Conversion Therapy

Junaid B. Jahangir

Canada banned conversion therapy, effective January 7, 2022. What does this ban mean to me?

[Criminal, Human Rights]

Supporting Canada’s Ban on Conversion Therapy: A cisgender, straight woman’s perspective

Nathalie Tremblay

I am a cisgender, straight woman. So, what does the ban on conversion therapy mean to me? A lot!

[Criminal, Human Rights]

A Faith Perspective: Canada’s ban on conversion therapy

Pam Rocker

An essay on what Canada’s ban on conversion therapy means to me as an advocate for inclusion and safety for 2SLGBTQ+ people in faith communities.

[Criminal, Human Rights]

CPLEA Resources: Canada’s ban on conversion therapy

Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta

June is Pride Month but the need for LGBTQ+ resources continues year-round, including about Canada’s recent ban on conversion therapy.

[Have You Heard, Criminal, Human Rights]

Alberta’s New Surrogate Forms

Shelly Chamaschuk

The new GA Forms came into effect on June 15, 2022 for all grant applications in Alberta.

[Estate Planning]

July: Consumer Issues

What Powers Do Police Have to Stop Me?

Melody Izadi

Questions often come up around police stops, including whether police can stop you and whether you have to speak to them or follow their instructions if they do.

[Criminal]

Racial Profiling in the Retail Industry

Myrna El Fakhry Tuttle

Consumer racial profiling is usually built on the misconception that certain ethnic groups are more likely to shoplift than others.

[Consumer, Human Rights]

Regulating Paralegals in Alberta

Heidi Semkowich

The Alberta Association of Professional Paralegals is advocating for regulation of paralegals and is already working to develop quality education programs.

[Access to Justice, Government & Courts]

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL): Do you know what you are getting into?

Judy Feng

As BNPL gains popularity among Canadian shoppers, here are three things you should know about it plus some words of caution.

[Consumer]

August: Illegal Substances

Drug Decriminalization: How attitudes toward drugs are changing the social and legal landscape

John Cooper

Today, attention is on decriminalizing possession of “harder” substances, with an emphasis on compassion, care and support for people who use drugs.

[Criminal]

Decriminalization of Drugs in Canada: What does it mean and how would it work?

Lee Klippenstein

Drug policy is changing in Canada, with Bill C-5 and requests for exemptions under section 56(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

[Criminal]

A Brief History of Drug Criminalization in Canada

Charles Davison

Canada’s legal history of drugs has evolved since the late 1800s, coming almost full circle with current calls to decriminalize possession for personal use.

[Criminal]

Say Yes to Understanding Drug Legislation

Melody Izadi

Drug legislation in Canada is complex with four main pieces of legislation governing drug offences and processes.

[Criminal]