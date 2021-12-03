Domestic Violence Resources from CPLEA

Family Violence Prevention Month has come to an end but sadly information on this topic is needed year round. Here’s a summary of information available from CPLEA.

INFO SHEETS | Domestic Violence and the Law

We have updated our Domestic Violence and the Law series of info sheets. Topics include:

What Is Abuse?

Emergency Protection Orders

Queen’s Bench Protection Orders

Exclusive Possession Orders

Restraining Orders

Keeping the Abuser Away

Going to the Police

Gathering Evidence of Abuse

Serving Documents on an Abusive Party

Renting and Ending Your Lease Early

Planning to Leave

Help with Finances

Children & Parenting

Leaving an Abusive Relationship If You Are Not a Canadian Citizen

Clare’s Law

Each info sheet includes legal information on the topic as well as where to go for more help.

WEBINAR | Domestic Violence and the Law: Panel of Resources

On November 18, 2021, CPLEA hosted a panel discussion on resources for those experiencing, or supporting those experiencing, domestic violence. We were pleased to welcome several panelists to share their expertise:

Gwen May & Julia McGraw , lawyers with Legal Aid Alberta’s Emergency Protection Order Program

, lawyers with Legal Aid Alberta’s Emergency Protection Order Program Sheila Pahl , senior lawyer with Calgary Legal Guidance’s Domestic Violence Family Law program

, senior lawyer with Calgary Legal Guidance’s Domestic Violence Family Law program Kathy Collins , Executive Director at WINGS and representing Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters

, Executive Director at WINGS and representing Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters Amy Munroe , Intervention Lead at Sagesse

, Intervention Lead at Sagesse Lois Gander, QC, Emeritus Professor with the Faculty of Extension, University of Alberta and Vice President of CPLEA

ARTICLES | LawNow

In November 2021, we were fortunate to share several articles on LawNow about family violence from esteemed contributors. The articles discussed the laws around family violence – both the good and where there is need for improvement.

Read them now:

WEBSITE | WillowNet

WillowNet is a CPLEA website about violence and abuse laws in Alberta.