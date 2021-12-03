Domestic Violence Resources from CPLEA
Domestic Violence Resources from CPLEA

Family Violence Prevention Month has come to an end but sadly information on this topic is needed year round. Here’s a summary of information available from CPLEA.

INFO SHEETS | Domestic Violence and the Law

We have updated our Domestic Violence and the Law series of info sheets. Topics include:

  • What Is Abuse?
  • Emergency Protection Orders
  • Queen’s Bench Protection Orders
  • Exclusive Possession Orders
  • Restraining Orders
  • Keeping the Abuser Away
  • Going to the Police
  • Gathering Evidence of Abuse
  • Serving Documents on an Abusive Party
  • Renting and Ending Your Lease Early
  • Planning to Leave
  • Help with Finances
  • Children & Parenting
  • Leaving an Abusive Relationship If You Are Not a Canadian Citizen
  • Clare’s Law

Each info sheet includes legal information on the topic as well as where to go for more help.

Download, print or save from www.willownet.ca. Or order print copies from cplea.ca/store.

WEBINAR | Domestic Violence and the Law: Panel of Resources

On November 18, 2021, CPLEA hosted a panel discussion on resources for those experiencing, or supporting those experiencing, domestic violence. We were pleased to welcome several panelists to share their expertise:

  • Gwen May & Julia McGraw, lawyers with Legal Aid Alberta’s Emergency Protection Order Program
  • Sheila Pahl, senior lawyer with Calgary Legal Guidance’s Domestic Violence Family Law program
  • Kathy Collins, Executive Director at WINGS and representing Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters
  • Amy Munroe, Intervention Lead at Sagesse
  • Lois Gander, QC, Emeritus Professor with the Faculty of Extension, University of Alberta and Vice President of CPLEA

Watch the webinar on-demand at CPLEA TV.

ARTICLES | LawNow

In November 2021, we were fortunate to share several articles on LawNow about family violence from esteemed contributors. The articles discussed the laws around family violence – both the good and where there is need for improvement.

Read them now:

WEBSITE | WillowNet

WillowNet is a CPLEA website about violence and abuse laws in Alberta. Find the Domestic Violence and the Law info sheets, more legal information and helpful resources at www.willownet.ca.

Disclaimer

The information in this article was correct at time of publishing. The law may have changed since then. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of LawNow or the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta.

About Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta

The Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta (CPLEA) makes the law understandable for Albertans. Information is available through its many websites, info sheets, videos, webinars, FAQs and more. Visit www.cplea.ca to learn more.

