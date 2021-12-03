Domestic Violence Resources from CPLEA

Family Violence Prevention Month has come to an end but sadly information on this topic is needed year round. Here’s a summary of information available from CPLEA.
INFO SHEETS | Domestic Violence and the Law
We have updated our Domestic Violence and the Law series of info sheets. Topics include:
- What Is Abuse?
- Emergency Protection Orders
- Queen’s Bench Protection Orders
- Exclusive Possession Orders
- Restraining Orders
- Keeping the Abuser Away
- Going to the Police
- Gathering Evidence of Abuse
- Serving Documents on an Abusive Party
- Renting and Ending Your Lease Early
- Planning to Leave
- Help with Finances
- Children & Parenting
- Leaving an Abusive Relationship If You Are Not a Canadian Citizen
- Clare’s Law
Each info sheet includes legal information on the topic as well as where to go for more help.
Download, print or save from www.willownet.ca. Or order print copies from cplea.ca/store.
WEBINAR | Domestic Violence and the Law: Panel of Resources
On November 18, 2021, CPLEA hosted a panel discussion on resources for those experiencing, or supporting those experiencing, domestic violence. We were pleased to welcome several panelists to share their expertise:
- Gwen May & Julia McGraw, lawyers with Legal Aid Alberta’s Emergency Protection Order Program
- Sheila Pahl, senior lawyer with Calgary Legal Guidance’s Domestic Violence Family Law program
- Kathy Collins, Executive Director at WINGS and representing Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters
- Amy Munroe, Intervention Lead at Sagesse
- Lois Gander, QC, Emeritus Professor with the Faculty of Extension, University of Alberta and Vice President of CPLEA
Watch the webinar on-demand at CPLEA TV.
ARTICLES | LawNow
In November 2021, we were fortunate to share several articles on LawNow about family violence from esteemed contributors. The articles discussed the laws around family violence – both the good and where there is need for improvement.
Read them now:
- Family Violence and Family Law in Alberta: The need for legislative reform and expansive statutory interpretation by Jennifer Koshan
- The Divorce Act and Invisible Abuse: Coercive control in family law by Glenda Lux
- Toward a holistic approach to reform of the Canadian legal system by Lois Gander, QC
- WINning Through Courage, Vision & Conviction by Lois Gander, QC
WEBSITE | WillowNet
WillowNet is a CPLEA website about violence and abuse laws in Alberta. Find the Domestic Violence and the Law info sheets, more legal information and helpful resources at www.willownet.ca.
Disclaimer
The information in this article was correct at time of publishing. The law may have changed since then. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of LawNow or the Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta.
