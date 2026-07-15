The Legal Process for Secession in Canada

Canadian law does not allow a province to separate on its own. A province must negotiate with the rest of Canada to change the Constitution before it can become independent.

Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

In October 2026, Albertans will vote on whether the province should remain in Canada or start the process for a second, binding referendum on secession (separation) from Canada.

Canada’s Constitution does not set out a process for a province to secede, whether unilaterally (independently) or with the federal government’s consent. As a result, nearly three decades ago, the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) set out the process a province must follow to leave Canada.

In 1995, Quebec held a referendum to decide whether it should separate from Canada. In response, the federal government referred three questions to the SCC on whether provincial secession was legal:

Could Quebec unilaterally secede based on its own declaration of independence? Did Quebec have the right to declare independence under international law? If domestic and international law conflicted, which would prevail?

The SCC gave its opinion in 1998 in the Reference re Secession of Quebec. Following this, Parliament enacted the Clarity Act to give effect to the SCC’s ruling and provide a legal framework for any future separation process.

Reference re Secession of Quebec

In the Reference re Secession of Quebec, the SCC held that a province has no right under either the Constitution or international law to unilaterally secede from Canada. However, it held that a province can secede through a constitutional amendment (changing the Constitution).

Unilateral Secession under the Constitution

In the Reference re Secession of Quebec, the SCC stressed that democracy must be balanced with other constitutional principles, including federalism, the rule of law, constitutionalism, and respect for minorities.

The SCC stated that if a clear majority voted in favour of secession in response to a clear question, that result would have democratic legitimacy. This would require the federal government and other provinces to negotiate the terms of secession. Secession could finally be achieved through a constitutional amendment.

The SCC stated:

Democracy […] means more than simple majority rule. Constitutional jurisprudence shows that democracy exists in the larger context of other constitutional values. Since Confederation, the people of the provinces and territories have created close ties of interdependence (economic, social, political and cultural) based on shared values that include federalism, democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law, and respect for minorities. A democratic decision of Quebecers in favour of secession would put those relationships at risk. The Constitution vouchsafes order and stability, and accordingly secession of a province “under the Constitution” could not be achieved unilaterally, that is, without principled negotiation with other participants in Confederation within the existing constitutional framework.

The SCC also held that questions about a province’s secession are mainly political rather than judicial. It ruled that elected governments – not the courts – must decide what counts as a “clear majority on a clear question” in any future referendum. If this result is achieved, the government must negotiate the terms and process of any potential secession. A successful referendum would not allow a province to secede but would only trigger negotiations within the rules set out in the Constitution.

Unilateral Secession under International Law

The SCC held that Quebec does not have a right to unilaterally declare independence under international law. Because it answered this question in the negative, the SCC found it unnecessary to decide whether international law would prevail if it conflicted with Canadian constitutional law.

The SCC found that international law acknowledges a right to self-determination, but this right only gives rise to a unilateral right of secession in some circumstances. Specifically, this right exists where a people is:

governed as part of a colonial empire;

subject to foreign oppression, domination, or exploitation; or

denied any meaningful exercise of its right to self-determination within the state it belongs to.

The SCC concluded that Quebec does not fall into any of these categories. Quebec is neither a colony nor an oppressed people. Quebecers also have full and meaningful access to Canada’s democratic institutions to pursue their political, economic, social, and cultural development. Therefore, neither the National Assembly, the legislature, nor the Government of Quebec has a unilateral right to secede under international law.

The SCC further observed that even if Quebec were to declare independence unilaterally, this declaration would only succeed if the international community recognized it.

The Clarity Act

Following the Reference re Secession of Quebec, Parliament enacted the Clarity Act (the Act). The Act implements the Court’s constitutional framework for any future provincial secession. It establishes when the Government of Canada may enter into negotiations following a provincial referendum on secession.

The Act makes the House of Commons responsible for determining whether a proposed referendum question is “clear” and whether a referendum has produced “a clear expression of a will by a clear majority of the population” in favour of secession. Reflecting the SCC’s decision, the Act does not define what counts as a “clear majority.” Instead, it leaves that determination to the political judgment of the House of Commons based on the circumstances of each referendum.

Section 1(1) requires the House of Commons, within 30 days after a province officially releases its proposed referendum question, to determine whether the question is clear enough through a resolution.

Section 1(4) says a referendum question is not clear if it only seeks permission to negotiate or combines secession with other political or economic arrangements that make it unclear whether voters are expressly choosing independence.

Section 1(6) says that if the House of Commons decides the referendum question is not clear, the Government of Canada cannot enter into negotiations on secession. Conversely, if the House concludes that a clear question has received the support of a clear majority, the federal government may start negotiating with the province seeking to secede.

Section 3(1) also affirms that no province has a unilateral constitutional right to secede from Canada. Any lawful secession requires a constitutional amendment. An amendment requires negotiations involving the Government of Canada and the governments of all the provinces. Because secession would fundamentally affect Canada’s constitutional structure – including representation in Parliament, federal institutions, public finances, and the rights of Canadians across the country – all provinces must participate in negotiations.

Indigenous Consultation

Indigenous rights and consultation are a critical part of any process involving provincial secession.

In the Reference re Secession of Quebec, the SCC stated:

Negotiations would need to address the interests of the other provinces, the federal government and Quebec and indeed the rights of all Canadians both within and outside Quebec, and specifically the rights of minorities.

Although the SCC did not specifically set out the scope of Indigenous participation, its emphasis on minority rights and constitutional principles shows that Indigenous interests cannot be ignored.

The Clarity Act supports this principle. Section 1(5) says the House of Commons must consider:

The views of all political parties in the legislative assembly of the province proposing the referendum

Any formal statements or resolutions by the government or legislative assembly of any province or territory of Canada

Any formal statements or resolutions by the Senate

Any formal statements or resolutions by the representatives of the Aboriginal peoples of Canada, especially those in the province proposing the referendum, and

Any other views it considers to be relevant.

These requirements reflect the protection given to Indigenous peoples under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, which recognizes and affirms existing Aboriginal and treaty rights. The Crown also has a constitutional duty to consult Indigenous communities when government decisions may negatively affect those rights.

Any negotiations relating to secession would therefore have to be carried out in keeping with the honour of the Crown and the Crown’s fiduciary duties toward Indigenous peoples. These constitutional principles prohibit changing or extinguishing Aboriginal or treaty rights.

In addition, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act affirms that the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) applies in Canada. Article 19 of UNDRIP says that governments should consult and cooperate in good faith with Indigenous peoples to get their free, prior, and informed consent before adopting legislative or administrative measures that may affect them. Because provincial secession would almost certainly affect Indigenous rights and interests, meaningful consultation with Indigenous peoples would be an essential part of any negotiation process.

Strong Legal Barriers to Unilateral Secession

Canadian constitutional law, international law, and Indigenous rights make unilateral provincial secession practically impossible.

The SCC and the Clarity Act make clear that a province cannot lawfully separate from Canada on its own. Even if a referendum produced a clear majority in favour of independence, it would only trigger negotiations, not secession. Canada is not legally required to agree to separation, and any lawful secession would require a constitutional amendment involving the federal government and the provinces.

International law reaches the same conclusion. When a province does not meet the limited conditions for unilateral secession, it has no right to unilaterally declare independence.

Looking for more information?