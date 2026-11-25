In 2026, Alberta courts decided on important employment law issues, including privacy, long term disability payments, constructive dismissal, and more.

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This article summarizes some important employment law decisions in Alberta in 2026. It does not focus on cases from other provinces, although many of those can influence legal decisions here. It also does not address developments in human rights and labour (union) law.

Privacy in Employment

In BD v Germain, 2026 ABKB 590, the Court of King’s Bench recognized the privacy tort of intrusion upon seclusion for the first time in Alberta. At trial, the court found the defendant liable for the torts of intentional infliction of mental suffering and intrusion upon seclusion. The court gave the caveat that the parties needed to attend a special hearing for the court to decide if the second tort even existed in Alberta. The facts were that the defendant had secretly video recorded the plaintiff in the bathroom at work. The Court found the tort did exist, and proving the tort required the following evidence: (1) the conduct of the defendant was intentional or reckless; (2) the defendant must have invaded the plaintiff’s private affairs or concerns without lawful jurisdiction (authority); and (3) a reasonable person, in the position of the plaintiff, would view the invasion as highly offensive, causing distress, humiliation and anguish. The Alberta test for this tort is easier to meet than the test in Ontario, because the Alberta test refers to a reasonable person in the position of the plaintiff, while the Ontario test refers only to a reasonable person.

Long Term Disability in Wrongful Dismissal

In Babcock v Thuro Inc., 2026 ABKB 615, an employee received long term disability payments during his notice period. The Court of King’s Bench considered how this affected the damages his employer owed him for wrongful dismissal. The employee had worked 7 months of his notice period before he went on short term and then long term disability (“LTD”) leave. He was still on LTD at the date of trial. The Court of King’s Bench found he was entitled to pay for the rest of his reasonable notice period, regardless of whether he could have worked it. The Court found that the employer may be able to deduct the LTD payments from its overall damages. However, that would depend on the terms of the LTD plan, such as whether it covered wage losses and whether the employee contributed to the premiums.

Constructive Dismissal and Illness Leave

In Seth v K-Bro Linen Systems Inc., 2026 ABKB 790, the Court of King’s Bench found an employer’s decision to place an employee on unpaid medical leave did not count as constructive dismissal in this particular case. The plaintiff had worked for the employer for over 40 years when he was injured at home. He was unable to work from the shop at any time after the injury. The employer allowed him to work from home for a few months, then told him that it was placing him on unpaid leave. He sued on several grounds, including constructive dismissal. The Court found he was unable to perform core functions of his job from home and that his work from home caused others to have more work. The Court held the employer did not have to keep him on paid leave or allow him to work from home in the circumstances. The Court concluded that placing him on unpaid leave was not constructive dismissal in this case.

Key Employees and Injunctions

In Intellimedia Limited Partnership v Jawad, 2026 ABKB 247, the Court of King’s Bench granted an order to stop a key employee from competing with his previous employer (called a non-competition injunction). The employee breached his duty to keep his employer’s information confidential and a likely enforceable non-competition agreement. The facts were that he left his employer and quickly developed an app that was competitive with their software. The Court uses a three-part test to decide whether to grant an injunction. The Court said the employer had to show there was a strong chance its case would succeed. The Court also found that the employer had a higher standard to meet to show “irreparable harm”. In these circumstances, the employer had to show a “high probability that the harm [would] occur” and that the threat was real and immediate. This standard is very difficult to meet. Nevertheless, the Court found the employer met this high standard in this case because the employee clearly breached an enforceable clause and there was a high likelihood of immediate and permanent harm. To learn more, read a detailed summary and analysis.

Just Cause

In Tudor v Accurate Screen Ltd., 2026 ABKB 237, the Court of King’s Bench considered whether an employer had just cause to dismiss an employee who misrepresented his MBA qualifications. The plaintiff argued his resume was “fairly accurate” because he had taken steps to enroll in an MBA program and expected to complete it in due course. The Court found the employer was free to take this executive-level employee at his word and did not have to undertake a “deep dive” to make sure his resume was accurate. The Court found there was just cause for dismissal based on his intentional misrepresentations.

Bonus Payments in a Reasonable Notice Period

In McElgunn v Vermillion Energy Inc., 2026 ABKB 188, the Court of King’s Bench awarded an employee a disputed bonus payment as part of her severance pay. The judgment overturned an earlier arbitration decision. The employer argued that its VIP bonus plan took away the employee’s right to receive any unvested VIP bonuses when the employer terminated her employment “other than” for cause. It defined “Date of Termination” as the “Actual date the Service Provider ceases to provide services to the Corporation, regardless of the reason for cessation of services”. The Court applied the binding test from Matthews v Ocean Nutrition, 2020 SCC 26. It found that the employment contract “remains alive” when calculating the employee’s damages, in order to determine the employee’s compensation over the notice period as if they had not been dismissed.

The employee was entitled to any VIP bonus that would have vested in the reasonable notice period unless a contract term clearly took away or limited that right. The Court found there was no such clear term in this case. The contract’s terms about early termination did not “clearly cover” the employee’s exact circumstances. It also did not “absolutely clearly and unambiguously” take away her right to the VIP bonus that would have vested in the notice period. The Court therefore awarded her the bonus.

In a follow-up decision, 2026 ABKB 531, the Court of King’s Bench found the plaintiff was entitled to damages for the stock options the employer cancelled at termination. However, the Court also found the options’ value was not based on the highest share price during the reasonable notice period. Instead, their value was fixed on the date they would have vested.

Duty to Mitigate

In Gugulyn v Alberta, 2026 ABCA 68, the Court of Appeal looked at whether a constructively dismissed employee should have returned to work at the Government of Alberta (GOA) to mitigate his damages (reduce his losses).

The facts were that while the plaintiff was employed, his employer offered him a promotion to a Director position. He said he was unwilling to accept. The employer then announced to all employees that the plaintiff had accepted the position. The plaintiff claimed the employer had constructively dismissed him. Soon afterward, the employer formally offered him the Director position. He refused it. At trial, he successfully established constructive dismissal.

To show that the employee could have mitigated his damages by finding another job, the employer gave evidence of the employee’s qualifications and job postings he could have applied to during the notice period. King’s Bench found he did not have to return to the position the GOA offered. It also found that if he had applied for work, he likely would have gotten it within 17 months. The Court reduced his damages from a 23-month reasonable notice period to 17 months for failure to make reasonable mitigation efforts. Both parties appealed these findings.

The Court of Appeal agreed with King’s Bench on the mitigation findings. The Court of Appeal found that if the employee had been required to accept the Director position, the work environment would have been intolerable. This is because the employee had already stated he would seek damages for constructive dismissal; he now had a hostile relationship with his employer; and the way the employer handled the transfer undermined the trust between employer and employee.

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