46-2 | Dec 2021 & Jan-Feb 2022

December: 2021 in Review

2021 Employment Law Alberta Year in Review

Joel Fairbrother

The courts released several important employment law decisions in Alberta in 2021, including about bonuses, just cause, defamation and constructive dismissal.

[Employment]

Domestic Violence Resources from CPLEA

Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta

Family Violence Prevention Month has come to an end but sadly information on this topic is needed year-round. Here’s a summary of information available from CPLEA.

[Abuse & Family Violence | Public Legal Education]

Roger Casement: Hedgehog ahead of his time

Rob Normey

Roger Casement, the subject of Jordan Goodman’s The Devil and Mr. Casement, was a leader in the modern human rights movement.

[Law & Literature | Human Rights]

#WFH: Considerations from an employment lawyer

Victoria Merritt

Remote work or hybrid work arrangements have become the norm for many office workers due to COVID-19, but what are the legal considerations?

[Employment | COVID-19]

Have You Heard? CPLEA’s new publications & upcoming webinars

Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta

The CPLEA team is working hard on making sure the information you find on www.cplea.ca is up to date!

[Public Legal Education]

What If Parents Do Not Agree on Vaccinating Their Children?

Jessica Steingard

With children five years and older now eligible for the COVID vaccine, some separated parents who cannot agree on vaccinating their children are ending up in court.

[Family | COVID-19]

January: Immigration

Pandemic Impacts Spur Immigration Changes

John Cooper

Even as COVID-19 continues to pose challenges, the flow of immigrants into Canada will continue.

[Immigration | COVID-19]

What To Do If Your Visa or Immigration Application is Delayed

Babajide Kupoluyi and Tianyang Min

In the event of an undue processing delay, applicants can follow-up with the IRCC in several ways before requesting an Order of Mandamus from Federal Court.

[Immigration]

Inadmissibility and Deportation of Permanent Residents in Canada

Myrna El Fakhry Tuttle

Unlike Canadian citizens, non-citizens can be deported from Canada for various reasons, including criminal offences without an opportunity to appeal.

[Immigration | Criminal]

Celebrating 50 Years of Pro Bono in Alberta

Calgary Legal Guidance

Calgary Legal Guidance started in 1972 through the work of law students wanting to help people experiencing poverty and homelessness in the city.

[Access to Justice]

February: Small Businesses

Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act: How is it working?

Jessica Steingard

In force since June 17, 2020, the law is meant to protect essential infrastructure from trespassers, damage or interference of any kind.

[Criminal | Courts & Government]

What happens when a business owner divorces? Part 1

Ken Proudman

In this part, let’s look at buying spouses out and corporate assets.

[Business | Family]

What happens when a business owner divorces? Part 2

Ken Proudman

In this second part, let’s look at protecting a business, and calculating child and spousal support.

[Business | Family]

Small Business Essentials: An employment lawyer’s perspective

Andrew Skeith

Three essentials all small business owners should have in place are employment agreements, policies, and termination letters and releases.

[Business | Employment]

What Does “Freedom” Mean in Canadian Law?

Linda McKay-Panos

The courts have interpreted and applied sections 1 and 2 of the Charter, including in the case of Occupy Toronto in 2011.

[COVID-19 | Courts & Government | Human Rights]

Is Incorporation Right for your Business?

Jordan Thorne

Before incorporating, a business owner should think about tax implications, a corporation’s perpetual existence, and protection from liability.

[Business]