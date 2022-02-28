46-2 | Dec 2021 & Jan-Feb 2022

December: 2021 in Review
2021 Employment Law Alberta Year in Review
Joel Fairbrother
The courts released several important employment law decisions in Alberta in 2021, including about bonuses, just cause, defamation and constructive dismissal.
[Employment]
Domestic Violence Resources from CPLEA
Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta
Family Violence Prevention Month has come to an end but sadly information on this topic is needed year-round. Here’s a summary of information available from CPLEA.
[Abuse & Family Violence | Public Legal Education]
Roger Casement: Hedgehog ahead of his time
Rob Normey
Roger Casement, the subject of Jordan Goodman’s The Devil and Mr. Casement, was a leader in the modern human rights movement.
[Law & Literature | Human Rights]
#WFH: Considerations from an employment lawyer
Victoria Merritt
Remote work or hybrid work arrangements have become the norm for many office workers due to COVID-19, but what are the legal considerations?
[Employment | COVID-19]
Have You Heard? CPLEA’s new publications & upcoming webinars
Centre for Public Legal Education Alberta
The CPLEA team is working hard on making sure the information you find on www.cplea.ca is up to date!
[Public Legal Education]
What If Parents Do Not Agree on Vaccinating Their Children?
Jessica Steingard
With children five years and older now eligible for the COVID vaccine, some separated parents who cannot agree on vaccinating their children are ending up in court.
[Family | COVID-19]
January: Immigration
Pandemic Impacts Spur Immigration Changes
John Cooper
Even as COVID-19 continues to pose challenges, the flow of immigrants into Canada will continue.
[Immigration | COVID-19]
What To Do If Your Visa or Immigration Application is Delayed
Babajide Kupoluyi and Tianyang Min
In the event of an undue processing delay, applicants can follow-up with the IRCC in several ways before requesting an Order of Mandamus from Federal Court.
[Immigration]
Inadmissibility and Deportation of Permanent Residents in Canada
Myrna El Fakhry Tuttle
Unlike Canadian citizens, non-citizens can be deported from Canada for various reasons, including criminal offences without an opportunity to appeal.
[Immigration | Criminal]
Celebrating 50 Years of Pro Bono in Alberta
Calgary Legal Guidance
Calgary Legal Guidance started in 1972 through the work of law students wanting to help people experiencing poverty and homelessness in the city.
[Access to Justice]
February: Small Businesses
Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act: How is it working?
Jessica Steingard
In force since June 17, 2020, the law is meant to protect essential infrastructure from trespassers, damage or interference of any kind.
[Criminal | Courts & Government]
What happens when a business owner divorces? Part 1
Ken Proudman
In this part, let’s look at buying spouses out and corporate assets.
[Business | Family]
What happens when a business owner divorces? Part 2
Ken Proudman
In this second part, let’s look at protecting a business, and calculating child and spousal support.
[Business | Family]
Small Business Essentials: An employment lawyer’s perspective
Andrew Skeith
Three essentials all small business owners should have in place are employment agreements, policies, and termination letters and releases.
[Business | Employment]
What Does “Freedom” Mean in Canadian Law?
Linda McKay-Panos
The courts have interpreted and applied sections 1 and 2 of the Charter, including in the case of Occupy Toronto in 2011.
[COVID-19 | Courts & Government | Human Rights]
Is Incorporation Right for your Business?
Jordan Thorne
Before incorporating, a business owner should think about tax implications, a corporation’s perpetual existence, and protection from liability.
[Business]