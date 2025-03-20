Tenant Move-Outs: Cleaning and security deposit deductions

A common issue when moving out of a rental unit is what charges, including cleaning charges, a landlord can deduct from the tenant’s security deposit.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

A tenant’s lease ends in one week, and the landlord has already notified them to move out. Everything in the rental looks clean, but should the tenant stay up all night to scrub the place down? Can landlords deduct cleaning charges from a tenant’s security deposit? What are the rules for cleaning and security deposit deductions anyway? Here is what tenants and landlords need to know.

Normal wear and tear vs. damage (beyond normal wear and tear)

Landlords cannot deduct from the tenant’s security deposit for things considered “normal wear and tear.” This means regular use over time, even if the tenant keeps the place clean. For example, light scratches on a kitchen countertop are probably normal wear and tear. That said, leaving food and dirt on walls, cupboards, and appliances could be damage beyond normal wear and tear.

If the landlord does proper move-in and move-out inspections, they can deduct the security deposit to fix damages beyond normal wear and tear. For example, they may charge the tenant for cleaning food and dirt off the walls but not for light scratches on the kitchen counter.

Carpet cleaning is a common issue between landlords and tenants. If a tenant leaves noticeable stains or dirt on the carpet, it may be damage beyond normal wear and tear, and the landlord may charge for carpet cleaning. The landlord cannot charge for cleaning if the carpet is worn from everyday use.

Normal wear and tear versus damage can be a fuzzy line. Where tenants and landlords disagree about something being normal wear and tear, they may have to consider their dispute resolution options.

Other reasons for security deposit deductions

Landlords can also make deductions from the security deposit if the tenant:

owes rent

owes money for utilities or fees

damaged the property (for example, if a tenant punches a hole in the wall, the landlord can keep money from the security deposit to fix it)

Suppose the security deposit does not cover all the damages or rent/fees owing. In that case, the landlord can go to the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service or court to recover money from the tenant. The dispute resolution officer or judge will decide whether the tenant should pay for the damages and rent/fees owed.

Helpful tips for tenants and landlords

To avoid issues with cleaning and deposit deductions when tenants move out, here are some practical tips:

Tenants must keep the rental property reasonably clean. It is wise to clean regularly and maintain the rental property.

Both tenants and landlords should agree on cleaning expectations before the tenant moves in or out. It is even better to set these expectations in the rental agreement!

Tenants with pets should be extra careful about cleaning up after their pets, especially pet fur, dirt, and waste. Suppose pets cause obvious dirt or stains in the rental property. In that case, tenants should also be prepared for security deposit deductions as they may have to pay for professional carpet cleaning.

If tenants need more time to clean before moving out, they should ask the landlord for an extension. Landlords should be flexible, if possible. A tenant with more time to clean during a move-out can make it easier for the landlord to prepare the property for another move-in.

Both the landlord and tenant should take photos and videos of the rental property at move-in and move-out, along with inspection reports. This can be helpful if they disagree about security deposit deductions.

